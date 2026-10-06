Parrot Mouth blames LilWin for making Ghanaian actors look inferior to Nigerians

Nigerian-Ghanaian comedian Parrot Mouth has criticised Kumawood actor and filmmaker LilWin, arguing that some of his recent comments and actions have created the perception that Ghanaian actors are inferior to their Nigerian counterparts.

Comedian Parrot Mouth has defended Kanayo O. Kanayo amid criticism over his comments about the fees demanded by some Ghanaian actors.

He blamed LilWin, arguing that the actor's comments and actions during the arrival of Nigerian stars made Ghanaian actors appear inferior to their Nigerian counterparts.

Parrot Mouth also rejected claims that Ghana's film industry is dead, saying some industry practices and poor storytelling are contributing to its decline

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His comments come amid an ongoing debate over remarks by veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, who recently questioned why some Ghanaian actors expect fees comparable to those of established Nigerian stars.

While Kanayo's comments have attracted criticism from some Ghanaians who accused him of belittling local actors, Parrot Mouth has defended the veteran actor and instead blamed LilWin for contributing to the controversy.

Speaking about the backlash against Kanayo, Parrot Mouth said Ghanaians criticising the Nigerian actor should reconsider their position.

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He said;

And for those Ghanaians ‘dragging’ Kanayo, saying he had said rubbish, bow your heads in shame. You don't have any right to talk to Kanayo

According to Parrot Mouth, LilWin's decision to bring several Nigerian actors to Ghana, coupled with comments he allegedly made about local actors, contributed to a perception that Ghanaian performers were not good enough.

He stated;

LilWin, who brought Kanayo, is the problem of Ghana. Everything Kanayo said, is it true? Yes. Why is it true? Because LilWin made Ghanaians look cheap. LilWin made Ghanaian actors and actresses look useless in front of Kanayo O. Kanayo. Let's call a spade a spade

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The comedian further criticised LilWin for publicly discussing the amount of money involved in bringing Nigerian actors to Ghana while comparing them with local performers.

He argued that such comments could undermine the reputation of Ghana's film industry and create the impression that local actors cannot compete with their Nigerian counterparts.

Parrot Mouth said;

He made Ghanaian actors look worthless in front of the Nigerian stars. LilWin brought the Nigerian stars to come and shoot a movie. Now you have brought the people, at the airport, LilWin always likes unnecessary attention

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He continued by accusing LilWin of making comments that suggested some Ghanaian actors lacked the experience and star power of the Nigerian actors he had invited.

You said, ‘When you call your people to come and act for you, they are doing too knowing, and the actors don't even know acting properly, that they are not celebrities up to these people that you brought from Nigeria,’ and you mentioned the money you spent to bring these people, which nobody can afford

Parrot Mouth questioned what message such statements sent about the Ghanaian film industry, arguing that they could make Nigerian actors believe Ghana had no performers capable of matching their standards.

He stated;

What are you trying to say? That Ghanaians do not have anything? Then you further prove that by making another statement that the money some of your people want to take is the same amount as Kanayo, Mama G and the others. Some statements, you are washing your dirty linen outside. I stand with anything Kanayo talked about because only you have disgraced your people

The comedian also rejected the argument that Ghana's film industry is dying simply because audiences have developed a stronger preference for Nigerian productions.

Instead, he blamed what he described as poor decisions and practices within the Ghanaian industry for contributing to its decline.

READ MORE: LilWin reveals sleepless nights over payments to Nigerian actors

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He said;

Later, they will say Ghana movie is dead, the industry is not dead. It's people like you collapsing the industry, and that is the truth

Parrot Mouth added that Nigerian films continue to attract audiences partly because of their suspense and storytelling, while criticising Ghanaian productions for allegedly revealing too much of their content before release.