Meet Rachel Ojuromi, the Nigerian creator who went from Lagos streets to the Chanel runway

Nigerian digital creator Rachel Ojuromi has taken a major step into the fashion world after making her runway debut for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week.

Nigerian content creator Rachel Ojuromi, 22, made her runway debut for Chanel at the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ojuromi rose to prominence through creative fashion videos filmed around Lagos, later gaining attention for recreating Chanel's Métiers d'Art show.

Despite pre-show nerves, she received encouragement from models Anok Yai and Bhavitha Mandava and said the experience made her feel she deserved to be on the runway.

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The 22-year-old Lagos native walked in the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris, marking a significant moment in her rapidly growing fashion career.

Ojuromi first gained a following online through fashion-focused videos created alongside her best friend, stylist and designer Debby Fasingha. In the videos, she transforms ordinary trips around Lagos, including visits to local markets to buy vegetables, into stylish fashion moments.

Her creative work has since expanded beyond social media. Ojuromi is also the founder of The Process Africa, a platform focused on African culture.

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From a robe at home to the Chanel runway

According to British Vogue, Ojuromi was at home wearing a robe when she received the news that she had secured a spot in Chanel's show.

While she initially remained composed, the reality of the opportunity eventually caught up with her during the models' first lineup, when she became emotional.

For her Chanel debut, Ojuromi wore a grey and yellow tweed shirt paired with a matching midi skirt from the house's latest collection, presented under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

The choice of yellow carried a personal meaning for the young creator. She told British Vogue that it is her best friend Debby's favourite colour, making the outfit feel like a meaningful sign as she stepped into a new chapter of her career.

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Turning viral fashion content into a global opportunity

Ojuromi's journey to Chanel was built over time rather than through a single breakthrough.

She had previously recreated looks and moments inspired by Chanel's past collections as part of her online content. British Vogue reported that one of her most widely shared creations, a recreation of Chanel's Métiers d'Art show, helped attract attention and eventually contributed to her runway opportunity.

Reflecting on her journey, Ojuromi rejected the idea that her success happened suddenly.

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It's a series of compounding events. It's never overnight

Her dream of making a mark in Paris also predates her Chanel debut. As far back as 2020, she had shared videos imagining herself living in the French capital.

Despite the excitement surrounding her debut, Ojuromi admitted to feeling nervous before taking to the runway.

Established models Bhavitha Mandava and Anok Yai encouraged her to settle her nerves, reminding her to remain present and enjoy the experience.

By the time she walked onto the runway, Ojuromi said she had overcome her anxiety and was able to embrace the moment, feeling that she belonged on the Chanel stage.

Her Paris debut has now become another chapter in a journey that began with fashion videos filmed around Lagos and has grown into an international creative career.

For young people watching her journey from Nigeria, Ojuromi said her experience is a reminder that it is possible to pursue ambitious dreams even when others may not immediately understand the vision.

Her Chanel appearance ultimately reflects the evolution of her creative work — from documenting fashion on the streets of Lagos to becoming part of one of the world's most recognisable fashion houses.