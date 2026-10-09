AratheJay’s Nimo Live in Cape Coast: Date, venue, tickets and what fans should expect

Ghanaian singer AratheJay is bringing his 'Nimo Live Experience' to Cape Coast this weekend, giving fans in the Central Region an opportunity to experience his music in a live-band setting for the first time.

Ghanaian singer AratheJay is scheduled to bring his Nimo Live Experience to Escape Beach Resort in Cape Coast on Sunday, October 11, 2026, with a live-band performance.

Fans can access tickets through the official Xecutepass ticket page , but should confirm ticket prices, start time and entry requirements before attending.

The Cape Coast concert forms part of a city tour leading towards AratheJay’s planned Nimo Live Experience finale in Accra in December.

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The concert is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Escape Beach Resort, according to the artiste’s official tour page. The performance marks AratheJay’s first live show in Cape Coast and forms part of a city tour leading up to his headline 'Nimo Live Experience' concert in Accra in December.

Known for blending highlife with Afro-soul and contemporary Afrobeats, AratheJay hopes to offer audiences more than a conventional music performance, with the live format allowing listeners to experience his sound and artistry differently.

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When and where is AratheJay’s Nimo Live in Cape Coast?

The event details published on AratheJay’s official tour page are:

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Venue: Escape Beach Resort, Cape Coast

Event: Nimo Live Experience

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Performance format: Live band

Official ticket link: (https://www.arathejayworld.com/tour)

The official listings confirm the date and venue, but the start time, ticket prices and any age restrictions should be checked on the ticketing platform or through the event organisers before making arrangements.

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What can fans expect from the show?

AratheJay has said the Cape Coast concert will feature a live band and some of his popular songs, giving audiences the chance to hear his music beyond the recorded versions.

The singer described the performance as an opportunity for fans to connect more closely with the person behind the music.

He said;

Nimo Live is AraTheJay live on stage. One set at a time, you get to hear AratheJay and listen to his music, but this time you get to feel the individual and understand the depth to what he makes music with. It’s not just lyrics and melodies, it’s more than that

The format is expected to place greater emphasis on live instrumentation and the delivery of his songs, offering fans a different experience from listening to his recordings.

However, the supporting acts, security arrangements, parking facilities and any weather-related contingency plans have not been confirmed in the information reviewed for this guide.

How to get tickets for Nimo Live in Cape Coast

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Fans can access the event’s ticket page through the official (https://www.arathejayworld.com/tour), which directs buyers to Xecutepass.

Before completing a purchase, attendees should check the available ticket categories, prices, entry conditions and any additional charges displayed on the ticketing platform. They should also review the organiser’s refund policy and retain their purchase confirmation.

For those travelling from outside Cape Coast, it is advisable to arrange transport in advance and confirm the venue location before setting off. Checking the event’s latest announcements closer to Sunday may also help attendees avoid last-minute confusion over entry and timing.

Nimo Live heads to Accra in December

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The Cape Coast performance is part of a wider tour intended to bring AratheJay’s music to audiences in different cities before the main event in Accra.

The singer said Kumasi had already hosted a stop on the tour, with Cape Coast next on the schedule. Another city may be added before the year ends.

He said;

We are leading the audience to an experience which is going to happen in December in Accra. But before that, we are going to touch a couple of cities. We just came from Kumasi, we do Cape Coast and hopefully another city before closing the year with Nimo Live Experience in Accra

The December concert is listed on AratheJay’s official website, although its date and ticket details were not available in the information reviewed.

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