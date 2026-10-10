Shatta Wale reveals how TikTok live gifts earn him $45,000

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale reveals earning $45,000 from TikTok Live gifts after initial hesitations, urging musicians to engage with fans.

Shatta Wale says he has earned about $45,000 from TikTok Live gifts after initially dismissing the platform as a space for Gen Z.

He credits content creator Jackline Mensah for encouraging him to join TikTok Live.

He urges musicians to engage with fans who promote their music, saying such support helps build trust and strengthen their businesses.

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Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has revealed that he has earned approximately $45,000 (over GH¢700,000) from gifts received during his TikTok livestreams, describing the platform as a lucrative source of income.

Speaking on rapper YPee’s The Real Ones podcast, the Taking Over hitmaker recounted how he initially hesitated to join TikTok because he considered it a platform mainly used by Generation Z.

According to Shatta Wale, popular Ghanaian content creator Jackline Mensah repeatedly encouraged him to try TikTok Live after he had been using Facebook Live to interact with his fans.

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It used to be Facebook Live at first. Until this lady named Jackline Mensah kept pressuring me to go on TikTok Live, he recalled.

At first, I was skeptical. What am I doing with TikTok? I'm not a Gen Z. But then other people kept pressuring me until I decided to check it out.

The decision has since paid off financially, with the musician revealing that gifts from viewers during his livestreams have generated a substantial amount of money.

When I opened my TikTok account, I had made about $45,000 on there because I get a lot of gifts during my livestreams, he said.

Beyond the earnings from TikTok, Shatta Wale said social media engagement and live performances contribute significantly to his income, highlighting the financial opportunities available to musicians who actively engage with their audiences online.

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He also urged upcoming musicians and creative entrepreneurs to remain consistent in promoting their work and building relationships with their supporters.

According to him, he makes a deliberate effort to engage with people who use his songs to promote their businesses, regardless of where they are based.

If you use my songs, I don’t care wherever you are, I will follow and comment under it, because I see it as they are also helping promote my business, he said.

Shatta Wale cited the example of a young woman who sells charcoal and uses his songs in her content, explaining that he admires her initiative because she is helping to promote his music while marketing her own products.

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I know a young lady who sells charcoal and she uses my songs, and I admire her so much. Someone somewhere may think I like girls, but it is just admiration for someone promoting his business, he added.

The musician further stressed that engaging with supporters helps build trust and strengthens the relationship between artists and their audiences.

“When someone is supporting your business, it is good to give them a follow because it is like you are building trust. We cannot abandon our fans in this business,” he said.

His comments highlight how social media platforms have created additional opportunities for musicians to earn money, promote their work and maintain direct relationships with fans beyond traditional performances and music releases.

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