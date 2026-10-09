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Kofi Adjorlolo explains why he could not feature in LilWin’s ‘A Journey to Africa’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:38 - 09 October 2026
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo
Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo
Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has revealed that ill health prevented him from joining the cast of 'A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)', the upcoming international film being produced by actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.
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  • Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo says ill health after returning from Nigeria prevented him from featuring in LilWin’s upcoming film, A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu).

  • Adjorlolo has dismissed rumours of a disagreement with LilWin, insisting that their relationship remains cordial and that he has never turned down the filmmaker’s previous productions.

  • The veteran actor has called for increased investment in Ghana’s film industry, saying more financial support is needed to strengthen local productions.

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In an interview on Max TV, Adjorlolo clarified that he had been approached to feature in the production but could not accept the offer because he was unwell after returning from Nigeria, where he had been working on another film project.

The veteran actor said he communicated his condition to LilWin and his production team, making it clear that his absence was not the result of a disagreement.

Addressing speculation about a possible rift between the two actors, Adjorlolo maintained that their relationship remained cordial. He also pointed out that he had worked on several of LilWin’s previous productions without turning down an opportunity to participate.

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He explained;

Yes, I was contacted, but I was not well. When I returned from Nigeria, I was unwell, and I made them aware of it. I have done a lot of LilWin’s productions. I have never refused to be part of LilWin’s productions before, and the people of Kumasi know that. Everything is OK between us. I don’t have any problem with them

Beyond clarifying his absence from LilWin’s latest project, Adjorlolo shared his views on what he would prioritise if given the opportunity to improve Ghana’s film industry.

The actor identified investment as one of the sector’s major needs, arguing that filmmakers require greater financial backing to produce films and develop the industry.

READ MORE: Sam George, Kofi-Buah among 1,568 lawyers to be called to the Bar

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He added;

I would make sure there are lots of investments going into our productions. We need more investors in the industry

His comments highlight the importance of funding in supporting film production and creating opportunities for actors, directors and other professionals working in Ghana’s creative sector.

Meanwhile, LilWin is assembling a cast of prominent Nigerian actors for 'A Journey to Africa (Nzulezu)', a production intended to strengthen collaboration between Ghana’s and Nigeria’s film industries.

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The announced cast includes veteran Nollywood actors Kanayo O. Kanayo and Patience Ozokwo, alongside Mike Ezuruonye, Charles Awurum, Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko.

The project brings together established performers from both countries, with the aim of expanding the film’s appeal beyond Ghana.

Although Adjorlolo will not feature in the production, he has dismissed suggestions that his absence reflects strained relations with LilWin, attributing the decision instead to his health at the time he was approached.

@maxtv_gh I wasn't well; that's why I didn't feature in Lil Win's upcoming movie even though I was contacted – Kofi Adjorlolo #MaxTV #MaxOnline #LilWin #MaxEntertainment #Ghana #Nigeria ♬ original sound - MaxTV_GH
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