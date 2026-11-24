Ghana's short-statured football team faces a daunting task at the 2026 World Cup in Morocco after conceding 18 goals in heavy losses to Egypt and Paraguay. With just one goal scored, the team targets redemption in their final group clash against Japan.

Ghana's national short-statured football team has endured a difficult start to the 2026 Short-Statured Football World Cup in Morocco, suffering consecutive defeats and conceding 18 goals in their opening two matches.

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The Ghanaian side has managed just one goal so far in the tournament, leaving them with a challenging task as they continue their search for a first victory.

Ghana began its World Cup campaign with a heavy 8-0 defeat against fellow African side Egypt, struggling to contain their opponents throughout the encounter.

Hoping to recover from the disappointing opening result, the team entered their second fixture determined to secure a positive outcome. However, their difficulties continued as they suffered an even heavier 10-1 defeat against Paraguay.

The two results mean Ghana have conceded 18 goals while scoring just once in their first two appearances at the tournament, highlighting the difficult challenge facing the team in Morocco.

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Attention now turns to their final group-stage fixture against Japan, where Ghana will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note and secure their first-ever victory at the Short-Statured Football World Cup.