Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has dismissed an offer from a University of Ghana official for a free master's degree as a 'cheap scholarship,' insisting his priority remains enforcing rent laws amid a dispute over hostel fees.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has rejected an offer by a University of Ghana official to welcome him for a master's programme, describing it as a “cheap scholarship” and insisting that his focus remains on enforcing Ghana's rent laws.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku. Image credit: Adomonline.com

The response followed remarks by Professor Collins Badu Agyemang, a member of the University of Ghana's Public Relations Department and Director of the Pan-African Doctoral Academy, who said the university would be happy to have Mr Opoku pursue a postgraduate programme at the institution.

“I will make an offer. Perhaps we will be happy to welcome him to come and do his Master's here. When he comes to do his Master's, he will enjoy the transformative student experiences that we have put as part of our core priority,” Prof. Agyemang said.

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He explained that the offer was partly because Mr Opoku had not undertaken his university education in Ghana, although he had attended law school.

However, the Acting Rent Commissioner dismissed the offer, saying he was more concerned about ensuring that accommodation providers complied with the country's rental laws.

“The point is that they should do what is right and what is needful. I am only enforcing law. If I want a master's degree, I'll fund myself. I don't want that kind of cheap scholarship,” Mr Opoku said.

The University of Ghana has offered Acting Rent Commissioner Fredrick Opoku an opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at the institution. The offer, announced by Professor Collins Badu-Agyemang, was dismissed by Mr Opoku as a “cheap scholarship.” #ChannelOneNews #ChannelOneTV #GhanaNews #UniversityOfGhana #FredrickOpoku #CollinsBaduAgyemang #RentControl — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) November 24, 2026

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The exchange comes amid an ongoing disagreement between the Rent Control Department and the University of Ghana Enterprises Limited (UGEL) over accommodation charges and the condition of some student hostels.

The controversy followed complaints by University of Ghana students about increased accommodation fees and poor conditions in some residential facilities.

For the 2026/2027 academic year, the university reduced a proposed 26% increase in fees for standard four-bed rooms in its four Diaspora halls to 15% after consultations with student leaders.

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The annual charge consequently increased from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,050 per student.

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The university explained that the accommodation facilities were developed using commercial loans and that the charges were needed to cover loan repayments, utility bills, maintenance and other operating expenses.