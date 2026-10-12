Kwaw Kese ends Shatta Wale rivalry, says he wants to tap into his blessings (VIDEO)

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has announced a change in his stance towards dancehall star Shatta Wale, declaring that he no longer wants to engage in a musical feud with him and would rather benefit from his success.

Kwaw Kese has declared that he no longer wants to feud with Shatta Wale, describing the dancehall star as his “school son” and saying he wants to “tap into his blessings” because of his financial success.

The rapper clarified that his friendship with Stonebwoy does not mean he has issues with Shatta Wale or Sarkodie, insisting that he wants to maintain good relationships with his fellow musicians.

Kwaw Kese has appealed to Shatta Movement fans to stream his music and attend his shows, adding that he is willing to perform at ShattaFest on 17 October 2026 if Shatta Wale agrees to include him on the bill.

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The rapper, known for his hit song 'Awoyo Sofo', described Shatta Wale as his “school son” and acknowledged that the dancehall musician had surpassed him financially. He said he now preferred to build a positive relationship with his colleague instead of continuing their perceived rivalry.

Kwaw Kese said;

From today going, I am not beefing with Shatta Wale. He is my school son. Now he has made more money than me, so I want to tap into his blessings

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He also clarified that his friendship with fellow musician Stonebwoy should not be interpreted as hostility towards Shatta Wale or rapper Sarkodie.

According to Kwaw Kese, he has no personal issues with any musician and wants to maintain cordial relationships within the Ghanaian music industry.

He stated;

I am not beefing with Shatta Wale, I am not beefing with Sarkodie, and I am not beefing with anybody. Stonebwoy is my man, but that doesn't mean I am beefing with anybody,

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Beyond addressing his relationship with Shatta Wale, the rapper appealed directly to the dancehall star's fan base, Shatta Movement, popularly known as SM, to support his music and attend his shows.

He urged the fans not to treat him as an adversary because of the perceived tension between the two musicians. Instead, he encouraged them to stream his songs whenever he releases new material and turn up for his performances.

He appealed;

Shatta Movement, I am not beefing with anybody, so if I drop my song, you people for stream am. If I dey do my show, you for show up

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His comments signal an attempt to extend an olive branch to Shatta Wale's supporters, with the rapper suggesting that fan loyalty should not prevent them from appreciating and supporting other artistes.

Kwaw Kese also expressed his readiness to perform at Shatta Wale's upcoming ShattaFest, scheduled for 17 October 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium, provided the dancehall star agrees to include him on the bill.

The rapper maintained that he believes the perceived rivalry is largely driven by tensions among fans rather than a personal dispute between the two musicians.

He added;

If Shatta Wale agrees, I go come perform for ShattaFest. Ebi SM wey dey cause the problem. Shatta Wale doesn't have a problem with me