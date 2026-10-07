How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

Getting a new electricity meter in Ghana requires customers to apply directly through the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and complete the required inspection and payment process.

Learn how to apply for an ECG meter, the documents required, connection process and fees.

The GH¢10 application form fee is fixed, while the actual connection cost depends on ECG’s assessment and quotation.

ECG advises customers to use official channels and avoid unauthorised meter sellers or middlemen.

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ECG has warned customers against individuals who claim they can provide meters or speed up connections in exchange for money. The company says customers should use its official channels and avoid middlemen when applying for electricity connections.

For a new electricity connection, applicants can submit a request through the ECG Self Service Platform or the ECG Power App by selecting “New Service Connection” under Service Request. ECG also provides services through its district and regional offices.

What you need to apply

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A sample of the Ghana card. Image via firmusadvisory.com

Before applying, the electrical installation at the premises must have been completed by a licensed electrician in accordance with Ghana's wiring regulations.

ECG requires residential applicants to provide:

A completed and signed Installation Completion Certificate from the licensed electrician who carried out the wiring.

A valid form of identification, such as a Ghana Card, passport, Voter's ID or driver's licence.

The original and a photocopy of the site plan.

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Non-residential applicants must also provide proof of business. ECG advises customers to verify that the electrician working on their property is licensed by the Energy Commission.

At ECG offices, the supply application form currently listed by the company costs GH¢10.

How to apply for the meter

The process begins with submitting the application and required documents.

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After receiving the application, ECG sends an inspection team to the premises to assess the site and determine what is required to provide electricity.

The inspection determines the type of connection needed and forms the basis for the quotation issued to the applicant.

If the requirements are satisfied, ECG prepares a quotation showing the cost of supplying electricity to the premises. The customer must pay the quotation in full before ECG proceeds with the connection.

ECG states that its approved connection charges are inclusive of VAT and NHIL. However, the amount varies according to the type of service connection and work required.

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How much does an ECG meter cost?

An ECG officer installing a meter

There is no single fixed price for a new ECG connection.

The final amount depends on factors such as the distance between the property and the existing ECG network, whether additional poles are required and the type of connection being requested.

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ECG identifies several types of connections, including a straight service connection, pole extensions, separate meters and additional-load connections.

A request requiring more than two poles is treated as a development project and requires additional engineering studies. This can affect the cost and duration of the connection.

Therefore, customers should not rely on prices advertised on WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms. The amount to pay is the official quotation issued by ECG after the site inspection.

For customers in communities covered by the Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) or applicable Government of Ghana electrification projects, ECG says service connection is free.

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Also Read: How Ghanaian importers can pay Chinese suppliers in cedis without using US dollars

ECG meter and connection fees at a glance

Item Fee or cost Supply application form GH¢10 New service connection Depends on ECG quotation SHEP/Government of Ghana projects Free Electricity consumption after connection Charged according to applicable PURC tariff

What about a separate meter?

A personnel of ECG at work

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Customers living in multi-family or compound houses who want a separate meter must meet additional requirements.

ECG says the electrical installation must first be properly separated by a licensed electrician. Its current FAQ also states that the applicant's monthly consumption must not be less than 300 units for three consecutive months.

Applicants may also be required to provide proof relating to the existing or parent meter, identification or tenancy documentation, and a certificate of good wiring from the Energy Commission. The service form costs GH¢10, while the final connection cost is determined through ECG's quotation process.

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How long does it take?

ECG's FAQ states that, after full payment of the quotation, a connection can be completed within three working days where the supply line already exists, or five working days where an extension of up to two poles is required. Separate-meter connections are also listed as taking three working days after payment of the quotation.

Projects requiring more extensive engineering work may take longer.

Avoid fake meter sellers

ECG has warned customers not to pay individuals who claim they can provide a meter or arrange a faster connection.

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The company says it does not authorise private individuals to contact customers to arrange meter acquisition and has cautioned against payments to personal mobile money numbers. Customers should use ECG's official channels and request receipts for payments made for legitimate services.