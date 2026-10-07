5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

Ghana is preparing to formally apply to join BRICS, a grouping of major emerging economies, as the government seeks to diversify the country’s international partnerships and create additional opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Ghana is preparing to apply for BRICS membership after Cabinet approved the move.

Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa are full members, while Nigeria and Uganda are partner countries.

Ghana says BRICS could boost trade, investment and economic cooperation.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced on October 6, 2026, that Cabinet had approved Ghana’s decision to submit a formal application to join the bloc.

Speaking during the official visit of India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, to Ghana, Mr Ablakwa said the move was part of the government’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Ghana considering BRICS membership to boost economic growth - Ablakwa

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He said BRICS could give Ghana more options in pursuing its development goals while stressing that membership would not mean abandoning the country’s existing relationships with traditional development partners.

“We are not going to walk away from our traditional partners who value that relationship, but we must have new friends,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa also pointed to Ghana’s growing economic relationship with India, Brazil and China. He said Ghana’s trade with India had increased from about US$3 billion in 2024 to approximately US$7 billion.

India’s External Affairs Minister said India understood Ghana’s interest in joining BRICS and supported its aspirations, although he noted that membership would require consideration by the existing members of the grouping.

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For Ghana, therefore, the proposed application represents an effort to widen its international economic and diplomatic engagement rather than a stated replacement of its existing partnerships.

What is BRICS?

BRICS began as BRIC, comprising Brazil, Russia, India and China. The grouping was formalised at a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 2006, while its first summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

South Africa joined in 2011, leading to the name BRICS.

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The grouping has since expanded. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.

BRICS currently has 11 full members: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The bloc provides a platform for consultation and cooperation on political, economic and other international issues. Its agenda includes discussions on global governance, economic cooperation and the interests of developing and emerging economies.

In 2024, BRICS also established a partner-country category. Nine countries were admitted as partners from January 2025, including Nigeria and Uganda.

1. Egypt

Egypt flag | Photo via Vector

Egypt became a full BRICS member in January 2024 as part of the grouping’s major expansion.

Its membership increased BRICS’ representation in North Africa and added one of the continent’s major economies to the bloc.

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Egypt is now one of two North African countries in the expanded BRICS membership, alongside the broader participation of African countries through both the full-member and partner categories.

Also Read: Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026

2. Ethiopia

Waving National flag of Ethiopia by Firewings (Adobe Stock Image)

Ethiopia also became a full member in January 2024.

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Its admission gave BRICS another African member and expanded the bloc’s presence in East Africa.

Together with Egypt and South Africa, Ethiopia means Africa now has three full members within the 11-member BRICS grouping.

3. South Africa

South Africa Flag

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South Africa is the first and longest-standing African member of BRICS.

It joined Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2011 after the decision to expand the grouping was taken in 2010. Its admission changed the name from BRIC to BRICS.

South Africa’s membership has provided the continent with representation in the grouping since its early expansion.

4. Nigeria

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Nigerian Flag

Nigeria joined BRICS as a partner country from January 2025 rather than as a full member.

The partner-country arrangement provides countries with an avenue to participate in BRICS cooperation without becoming full members.

Nigeria’s inclusion adds a major West African country to the expanded BRICS framework and gives the region a presence alongside South Africa and Ethiopia as full members.

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5. Uganda

Uganda flag

Uganda also became a BRICS partner country in January 2025.

Its inclusion adds another East African country to the grouping’s expanded partnership structure.

Uganda joined Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand and Uzbekistan as the countries initially recognised as BRICS partner countries in 2025.

Also Read: 10 Kwame Nkrumah quotes every Ghanaian must know

What Ghana's application could mean

President John Mahama and Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

If Ghana’s application is submitted and eventually approved, the country would become another African participant in the BRICS framework.

The government has linked the proposed membership to its objectives of attracting investment, expanding trade, supporting industrialisation and adding value to Ghana’s natural resources.

Also Read: Ghana mandates local gold refining before export from Sept 1

However, membership is not automatic. India has expressed support for Ghana’s aspirations, while also noting that the application would require collective consideration by BRICS members.