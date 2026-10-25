Mahama: GoldBod funds small-scale miners to adopt eco-friendly technologies

Pres. Mahama (left), a mining activity (middle) and CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi (right)

Pres. Mahama (left), a mining activity (middle) and CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi (right)

President John Dramani Mahama announced at the Mining in Motion Summit that GoldBod is financing small-scale miners to adopt eco-friendly technologies, with 11 cooperatives already trained to curb environmental destruction.

President Mahama says 11 small-scale mining cooperatives have received training in improved mining methods.

GoldBod is financing small-scale miners to adopt technologies designed to reduce environmental destruction.

The initiative aims to encourage more responsible mining practices while helping small-scale miners improve their operations.

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President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) was financing small-scale mining operations to adopt technologies designed to reduce environmental damage.

CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

He disclosed this at the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra on October 19, 2026, where he outlined measures being taken to improve the operations of small-scale miners.

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Mining in Motion

The three-day event, held from October 19 to 21 under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was organised around the theme “One Continent. One Voice on Minerals. Aligning Africa’s Mineral Future.”

Its central message was that Africa must work together to process more of its mineral resources locally and retain greater economic benefits from mining.

He added that 11 small-scale mining cooperatives have also been trained in improved mining methods as Ghana seeks to promote more responsible mining and reduce environmental destruction.

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“11 cooperatives have been trained in new mining methods and operations. The Gold Board is financing small-scale artisanal mining with new technologies that prevent destruction of the environment,” he said.

The initiative is intended to help small-scale miners adopt better methods and technology while reducing damage to land and water bodies.The government has been working to regulate small-scale gold trading while addressing the environmental effects of illegal mining.