Why do you crave food at night even when you're not hungry?

Why do you crave food at night even when you're not hungry?

Why do you crave food at night even when you're not hungry?

Ever crave chocolate, biscuits or other foods before bed even after dinner? Discover six reasons you experience late-night food cravings and how to manage them

Nighttime food cravings may be linked to the body’s natural evening appetite changes, skipped meals, poor sleep, stress, boredom and eating habits.

Cravings are different from physical hunger because they often involve wanting a specific food even when the body may not need more food.

Eating balanced meals, getting enough sleep and practising mindful eating can help manage cravings. Persistent nighttime eating or distress may require professional advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Have you ever finished dinner, settled down to watch television or prepare for bed, only to find yourself craving something sweet, salty or spicy?

You may not feel physically hungry, but the desire to eat something can become difficult to ignore. For some people, it is chocolate or biscuits; for others, it may be fruit, bread, leftovers or a particular drink.

Late-night food cravings are not unusual, and they do not always mean your body needs more food. Several factors, including your body's internal clock, eating habits, sleep and emotions, can influence your appetite at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are six possible reasons you crave food late at night, even when you are not hungry.

1. Your body naturally experiences changes in appetite

Your body's internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, influences when you feel hungry throughout the day.

Research published in the journal Obesity found that hunger and appetite for different foods naturally increased in the biological evening, reaching a peak at around 8 pm among the participants studied.

This means you may feel a stronger desire to eat in the evening even if you have eaten enough during the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 5 health benefits of garlic for your daily diet

2. You may not be eating enough during the day

Skipping breakfast, missing lunch or eating very small meals can leave you feeling hungry later in the day.

If your body has not received enough food to meet its energy needs, you may find yourself looking for something to eat at night.

Eating balanced meals throughout the day, including sources of protein and fibre, can help you feel satisfied for longer and reduce the urge to snack excessively at night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 8 foods to limit after age 30 to protect your health

3. Lack of sleep can increase food cravings

Your sleeping habits can influence your appetite and food choices.

Research suggests that insufficient sleep can affect hormones involved in regulating hunger and fullness. It can also increase the desire for foods that are high in sugar, carbohydrates and fat.

This may explain why you sometimes find yourself reaching for biscuits, chocolate or other snacks after a night of poor sleep.

READ ALSO: 4 bathroom habits you should stop for better digestive health

4. Stress and emotional eating may be responsible

Sometimes, the desire to eat at night has more to do with how you feel than physical hunger.

Stress, boredom, loneliness and emotional exhaustion can make some people seek comfort in food.

Highly enjoyable foods, particularly those containing sugar, fat or salt, can activate the brain's reward system, making you want to eat them again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you regularly reach for snacks when you are stressed or bored, you may be responding to an emotional trigger rather than hunger.

5. You have developed a habit of eating before bed

Your nighttime routine can influence your eating habits.

For example, if you regularly eat biscuits while watching television, scroll through food videos while in bed or snack every night before sleeping, you may begin associating those activities with eating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over time, the sight, smell or thought of certain foods can trigger cravings even when you are already full.

READ ALSO: 7 health benefits of olive oil

6. You may be craving a particular taste rather than food itself

There is a difference between feeling hungry and craving a specific food.

Physical hunger usually develops gradually and can be satisfied by different types of food. A craving, however, is often a strong desire for something particular, such as chocolate, ice cream, chips or a sugary drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food cravings can be influenced by taste, emotions, memories and the pleasure associated with eating certain foods.

READ ALSO: 5 ways smoking can damage your fertility as a man

How can you manage late-night food cravings?

If you regularly crave food before sleeping, consider these simple habits:

Eat balanced meals during the day instead of skipping meals.

Include protein and fibre in your meals to help you stay satisfied.

Get enough sleep and maintain a consistent sleeping routine.

Avoid eating simply out of boredom; find other activities to occupy yourself.

If you are genuinely hungry, choose a reasonable snack such as fruit, plain yoghurt or a small handful of nuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Occasional late-night cravings are generally not a cause for concern. However, if you frequently wake up during the night to eat, feel unable to control your eating or experience significant distress because of it, speak with a healthcare professional.