Peanuts vs popcorn: Which is better for blood sugar control?

Peanuts vs popcorn: Which is better for blood sugar control?

Peanuts vs popcorn: Which is better for blood sugar control?

Compare peanuts vs popcorn for blood sugar control. Learn how carbs, fibre, protein, and preparation affect your glucose response to these popular snacks.

Peanuts may be better for blood sugar control because they contain fewer carbohydrates and provide protein, fibre and healthy fats.

Popcorn is a whole-grain snack rich in fibre, but its higher carbohydrate content may cause a greater rise in blood sugar.

Both can be part of a healthy diet when eaten in moderation, with minimally processed, unsweetened peanuts and plain air-popped popcorn being better choices.

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When hunger strikes between meals, choosing the right snack can make a difference, particularly for people trying to manage their blood sugar levels.

Peanuts and popcorn are two popular snack options, but they affect blood sugar differently because of their nutritional content.

According to dietitians cited by EatingWell, both can fit into a healthy diet, although peanuts may have a slight advantage when it comes to limiting an immediate rise in blood sugar.

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1. Peanuts may cause a smaller rise in blood sugar

Peanuts

Peanuts contain protein, fibre and healthy unsaturated fats but are relatively low in carbohydrates.

A quarter-cup serving of dry-roasted peanuts provides approximately 176 calories, seven grams of protein, eight grams of carbohydrates and 2.5 grams of fibre.

Because they contain fewer carbohydrates, peanuts are less likely to cause a significant rise in blood sugar when eaten on their own. Their protein, fat and fibre content can also help keep you feeling full for longer.

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However, peanuts are calorie-dense, so portion sizes matter.

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2. Popcorn provides fibre but contains more carbohydrates

Popcorn

Popcorn is a whole-grain food that provides fibre and can be enjoyed in a relatively large portion without consuming too many calories.

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About three cups of air-popped popcorn contain approximately 110 calories, 3.5 grams of protein, 22 grams of carbohydrates and four grams of fibre.

Although its fibre content can help moderate its effect on blood sugar, popcorn contains more carbohydrates than peanuts. These carbohydrates are broken down into glucose during digestion and can raise blood sugar levels.

3. How you prepare them matters

The nutritional benefits of both snacks can be affected by how they are prepared.

For popcorn, air-popped varieties with little added butter, salt or sugar are preferable. Caramel-coated and heavily buttered popcorn may contain additional sugar, saturated fat and calories.

For peanuts, choose varieties with little or no added sugar and lower amounts of sodium.

So, which should you choose?

If your main priority is minimising an immediate rise in blood sugar, peanuts may have a slight advantage over popcorn as a standalone snack.

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However, popcorn is still a good source of whole-grain fibre and can be part of a balanced diet. Pairing it with a protein-rich food or combining it with peanuts can make a more balanced snack.