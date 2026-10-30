Why drinking cold water is good for you: Health benefits and myths debunked

Drinking cold water is safe, refreshing, and effective for staying hydrated, especially during exercise or hot weather. Explore six health benefits of chilled water and learn the truth behind common myths about digestion and stomach fat.

Cold water can help you feel refreshed and support hydration, especially during hot weather and exercise.

Claims that it causes heart attacks, solidifies stomach fat or disrupts digestion are not supported by good evidence.

Water temperature is largely a matter of personal preference; staying hydrated is what matters.

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Many people have grown up hearing that drinking cold water is bad for the body. Some believe it affects digestion, causes stomach problems or makes the body work harder to regulate its temperature.

Despite these concerns, drinking cold water is generally safe for healthy people and can offer several benefits, particularly when temperatures are high or after physical activity.

Here are some reasons drinking cold water can be good for you.

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1. It helps cool the body

Drinking cold water can help you feel cooler, particularly after spending time in the sun or exercising. It provides a refreshing sensation and can contribute to cooling the body when temperatures are high.

2. It supports hydration during exercise

The body loses water through sweating during physical activity. Drinking cold water can make rehydration more enjoyable, especially when exercising in hot conditions. Research also suggests that cold drinks may help reduce the rise in body temperature during exercise.

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3. It makes drinking water more enjoyable

Some people prefer chilled water because of its refreshing taste. If you find cold water more enjoyable than room-temperature water, drinking it may help you maintain regular hydration throughout the day.

4. It can help reduce sugary drink consumption

Choosing cold water instead of soft drinks, sweetened juices and other sugary beverages can help reduce your daily sugar and calorie intake. This can support weight management and better overall health. The benefit comes from replacing sugary drinks with plain water, rather than the water being cold.

5. It may improve comfort during hot weather

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After walking under the sun or spending hours in a warm environment, a glass of cold water can provide temporary relief from feeling overheated. This can be particularly helpful in hot climates, although it is not a treatment for heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

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6. It supports normal body functions

Like warm and room-temperature water, cold water helps regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, support digestion and remove waste from the body. Drinking enough water also helps prevent dehydration, which can cause headaches, constipation and tiredness.

Common myths about drinking cold water

Despite these benefits, several misconceptions about cold water remain popular.

Myth 1: Cold water causes stomach fat to solidify.

There is no scientific evidence that drinking cold water causes fat in the stomach to harden or solidify. The body breaks down dietary fat through normal digestive processes.

Myth 2: Cold water slows digestion.

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There is no strong evidence that drinking cold water after meals interferes with normal digestion in healthy people. Water supports digestion regardless of its temperature.

Myth 3: Cold water causes heart attacks.

There is no good evidence that drinking cold water causes heart attacks in healthy people. However, some individuals may experience discomfort when consuming very cold drinks.

Myth 4: Cold water automatically helps you lose weight.

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Although the body uses a small amount of energy to warm cold water, the effect is too small to produce meaningful weight loss. Replacing sugary drinks with plain water is a more practical way to reduce calorie intake.

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So, should you drink cold water?

Yes. If you enjoy cold water, there is generally no reason to avoid it. It can be refreshing, particularly during hot weather and after exercise.

However, people who experience migraines triggered by cold drinks or discomfort from certain oesophageal conditions may need to avoid very cold beverages.

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