7 Practical ways to keep your blood sugar levels stable everyday

Managing blood sugar levels is essential for long-term health, especially for those living with diabetes or prediabetes. Discover eight practical lifestyle habits that support steady glucose levels.

Balanced meals, sensible portions and fewer sugary drinks can help manage blood sugar fluctuations.

Regular physical activity, adequate sleep and stress management support blood glucose control.

People with diabetes should monitor their levels as advised and follow their prescribed treatment plans

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Blood sugar levels change throughout the day, particularly after eating. However, frequent or significant fluctuations can be a concern, especially for people living with diabetes or prediabetes.

The food you eat, how much you eat, your physical activity, sleep and medication can all influence your blood glucose levels. The good news is that simple lifestyle habits can help you manage these changes and support your overall health.

Here are seven practical tips to help keep your blood sugar levels stable.

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1. Eat balanced meals

Balanced diet

What you eat can affect how quickly your blood sugar rises after a meal. Meals containing carbohydrates alongside protein, fibre and healthy fats can help slow the rate at which glucose enters the bloodstream.

For example, instead of eating a large portion of white rice on its own, combine a moderate portion with beans, fish or chicken and vegetables.

You can pair banku or kenkey with fish and vegetables, or enjoy yam and plantain with a source of protein and vegetables. The aim is to balance your plate rather than eliminate carbohydrates completely.

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2. Watch your portion sizes

Ghana food - Ampesi

Even nutritious foods can raise blood sugar when eaten in large quantities, particularly foods rich in carbohydrates.

Try to pay attention to how much rice, yam, cassava, bread, plantain or other starchy foods you eat at each meal.

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One useful approach is to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables, a quarter with lean protein and the remaining quarter with carbohydrate-rich foods. Adjust portions to suit your individual nutritional needs and any guidance from your healthcare professional.

3. Choose whole fruit instead of sugary drinks

Watermelons and other fruits [iStock]

Soft drinks, sweetened juices and other sugary beverages can raise blood glucose quickly because they contain sugar that is readily absorbed.

Choose water more often and limit drinks with added sugar. When you want fruit, opt for whole fruits such as oranges, apples, pawpaw or watermelon rather than drinking their juice.

Whole fruit contains fibre, which can slow digestion, and is generally a more filling choice than juice. However, portion sizes still matter, particularly for people managing diabetes.

4. Eat meals at regular times

Eat healthy [BlackMen'sHealth]

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Skipping meals or eating at inconsistent times can make blood sugar management more difficult, especially for people taking insulin or certain diabetes medicines.

Try to establish a regular eating routine that works with your daily schedule. If you use medication that can cause low blood sugar, follow your healthcare professional's advice on meal timing and snacks.

There is no single meal schedule that works for everyone, so avoid forcing yourself to eat frequently if your individual needs do not require it.

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5. Make physical activity part of your routine

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Exercise regularly [TheGuardianNigerian]

Regular physical activity helps the body use glucose for energy and can improve insulin sensitivity.

You do not necessarily need to join a gym. Walking briskly, cycling, dancing, gardening or taking the stairs can contribute to your daily activity.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults with diabetes aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, where appropriate. You can start with a 10-minute walk after a meal and gradually build up your activity level.

If you take insulin or medicines that can cause low blood sugar, ask your healthcare professional how to exercise safely.

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6. Get enough sleep

Have a good sleep schedule

Poor sleep can affect hormones involved in appetite and blood glucose regulation. Over time, inadequate sleep may make blood sugar management more difficult.

Most adults should aim for around seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

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You can improve your sleep routine by keeping a consistent bedtime, limiting caffeine late in the day and creating a quiet, comfortable sleeping environment.

If you regularly snore loudly, wake up gasping or remain unusually tired during the day, speak with a healthcare professional about possible sleep problems.

7. Monitor your blood sugar and follow your treatment plan

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

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If you have diabetes, monitoring your blood glucose can help you understand how meals, physical activity, illness and medication affect your readings.

Follow the monitoring schedule recommended by your healthcare professional and keep a record of readings when advised. This information can help identify patterns and guide treatment decisions.

Take prescribed medication as directed, and do not stop or change your dose simply because your blood sugar readings have improved.

If you frequently record readings outside your target range, discuss them with your healthcare team. People who have not been diagnosed with diabetes but are concerned about their blood sugar should arrange appropriate testing rather than relying on symptoms alone.

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When should you seek medical attention?

Repeated high or low blood sugar readings require attention, particularly if you have diabetes and take glucose-lowering medication.

Symptoms of low blood sugar can include shaking, sweating, dizziness, hunger and confusion. Severe hypoglycaemia can cause seizures or unconsciousness and requires emergency assistance.

Very high blood sugar accompanied by vomiting, abdominal pain, deep or rapid breathing, marked drowsiness or confusion can also indicate a medical emergency.

Do not rely on diet and exercise alone to manage persistently abnormal blood sugar levels. Seek medical advice when needed.

Conclusion

Keeping blood sugar stable does not require eliminating every carbohydrate or following an extreme diet. Eating balanced meals, controlling portions, limiting sugary drinks, staying active, sleeping well and following appropriate medical advice can all contribute to better glucose management.