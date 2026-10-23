‘25 years later, I am home!’ – ‘Queen Charlotte’ star India Amarteifio arrives in Ghana

British actress India Amarteifio, best known for portraying young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story', has arrived in Ghana, describing the visit as an emotional homecoming.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star India Amarteifio has arrived in Ghana, describing her visit as a homecoming in an Instagram post shared on October 21, 2026.

The British actress of Ghanaian and German heritage captioned her photos and videos from Accra, “25 years later, I am home!” Her post featured local scenes, African-print fashion and an art-filled space.

Amarteifio rose to international fame in 2023 for playing young Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series. The role earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination and recognition on Variety’s 10 Brits to Watch list.

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The actress shared the news with her followers on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, through a series of photographs and videos posted on Instagram, offering glimpses of her time in Accra.

Accompanying the post was the heartfelt caption, “25 years later, I am home!”, a message that appeared to reflect her connection to her Ghanaian heritage.

One photograph showed Amarteifio posing in a narrow lane bordered by blue walls, wearing a white vest and blue sports shorts. In another, she wore a red top with a stylish African-print skirt.

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She also shared images of an art-filled space featuring sculptures and crafts, giving her followers a glimpse of the places she visited during her stay.

Her post had attracted more than 72,000 likes at the time of writing.

Who is India Amarteifio?

Born on September 17, 2001, in Kingston upon Thames, England, Amarteifio is a British actress of Ghanaian and German heritage.

She trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, a performing arts institution in London, before beginning her professional acting career. One of her early milestones was her West End debut as young Nala in the stage production of 'The Lion King'.

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She subsequently appeared in several television productions, including 'The Evermoor Chronicles', 'Line of Duty' and 'Education', gradually building her experience across British television.

Amarteifio’s career reached a new level in 2023 when she landed the lead role of young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s period drama 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'.

The series, a prequel to 'Bridgerton', follows the early life and marriage of Charlotte, exploring her rise to prominence and her relationship with King George III.

Her performance brought her wider international recognition, earning her an NAACP Image Award nomination and a place on 'Variety' magazine’s 2023 list of 10 Brits to Watch.

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Amarteifio’s visit adds to the growing list of international entertainers who have travelled to Ghana, with several sharing their experiences with fans on social media.

In August 2026, American actress La La Anthony also shared moments from her trip to the country, drawing attention to Ghana as a destination for visitors with personal, cultural and ancestral connections to the country.

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