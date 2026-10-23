Bizella connects customers with vetted professionals for everyday services

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From home repairs to personal care, Bizella brings provider verification, bookings and payment protection together for customers, with service coverage currently highlighted across Greater Accra.

Bizella is making home and personal services easier to arrange through a digital marketplace that connects customers with vetted local professionals and brings bookings and payments into one app.

The platform addresses a familiar challenge for households and businesses: finding the right professional when a repair, cleaning appointment or personal-care service is needed. While recommendations from friends and neighbours remain useful, customers can benefit from more information before deciding whom to hire.

Through Bizella, users can explore service categories, review provider profiles, check availability and choose an appointment time. The process gives customers a structured alternative to arranging a job through separate phone calls, messages and payment discussions.

Available on Android and iOS, Bizella lists plumbing, electrical work, AC repairs, cleaning, painting, carpentry, and beauty and hair care. Its website currently highlights service coverage across Greater Accra.

Verified Professionals, More Informed Choices

Provider verification is central to Bizella’s offer, particularly for customers booking work in their homes or on their business premises.

According to Bizella, professionals undergo a multi-step verification process before taking their first job. Checks cover identity, references, work history and trade certification where available, alongside professionalism standards.

Customers can view profiles, photographs of previous work and customer ratings before confirming a booking, giving them more information about the person they are considering.

The company says the platform was created in response to its founders’ own experience of searching for dependable service providers in Ghana.

“Our founders experienced this problem firsthand and set out to build a platform where customers get peace of mind and providers get the respect and income they deserve,” Bizella says on its About Us page.

Bizella connects customers with vetted professionals for everyday services

Payment Protection Through Bizella Safepay

Alongside provider verification, Bizella is placing payment protection at the centre of its booking experience.

The company’s payment arrangement, Bizella Safepay, separates making a payment from releasing the funds to the professional carrying out the work.

Customers pay upfront through the app using mobile money or a bank card. According to the company, the payment is held until the customer confirms that the work has been completed to their satisfaction.

Bizella says a provider’s price is displayed before a booking is confirmed, allowing customers to understand the cost before committing to the service.

If a problem arises, customers can contact the support team. The company says payment remains on hold while an issue is addressed, with a resolution potentially including having the service carried out again.

Services Built Around Everyday Needs

Bizella’s service offering extends beyond urgent repairs to the appointments and maintenance tasks that form part of everyday life.

Customers can use the platform to arrange cleaning before visitors arrive, find a beauty or hair professional, or book a technician for routine maintenance. Bringing these services together is intended to make finding and arranging help more convenient.

Helping Local Professionals Reach More Customers

For service providers, Bizella offers a digital route to customers beyond their existing contacts and personal referrals.

Professionals can showcase their previous work, manage availability, handle bookings and receive digital payments. Customer reviews can also help them build a visible record of their service.

The aim is to make skills easier to discover. A carpenter, cleaner or beauty professional can present their work to prospective customers who may never have encountered them through word of mouth.

About Bizella

Bizella is a digital marketplace for home and personal services in Ghana. It connects customers with vetted local professionals and combines provider profiles, booking tools and Bizella Safepay in one app. The platform also gives service providers a way to showcase their work and reach new customers.

Bizella is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Visit bizella.com to explore services or learn how to join as a provider.