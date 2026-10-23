Agya Koo struggles to believe reports of Efiewura star Kwame Dzokoto’s death

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has revealed that he initially struggled to accept reports of Kwame Dzokoto’s death, explaining that he wanted to verify the news himself before believing it.

Veteran actor Agya Koo initially doubted reports of Kwame Dzokoto’s death, saying he would only believe the news after personally confirming it because of previous false rumours.

Dzokoto, popularly known as Judge Koboo in Efiewura, was reported to have died on October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

Colleagues, including Akuapem Poloo and Ahuofe Patricia, expressed their grief on social media. Akuapem Poloo shared a throwback video and appealed to Dzokoto to answer her calls so she could repay GH¢2,000.

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Dzokoto, widely recognised for playing Judge Koboo in the popular television series 'Efiewura', was reported to have died on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass FM in Tarkwa.

News of his reported death prompted an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans, with several entertainers taking to social media to express their grief and share memories of the late actor.

Actress Akuapem Poloo, for instance, posted a throwback video of herself and Dzokoto on a film set. In an emotional message, she appealed to him to answer her calls so she could repay GH¢2,000.

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Another actress, Ahuofe Patricia, also expressed her sorrow in an Instagram post, saying the news had left her heartbroken.

Agya Koo, whose real name is Kofi Adu, spoke about the reports while attending the Ghana Legends Awards at the National Theatre on Thursday.

In a video shared by Capital Accra TV, the veteran actor explained that previous false reports had made him cautious about accepting news of the death without independent confirmation.

He said;

I don’t believe that Kwame Dzokoto is dead due to false rumours. I will only believe when I personally confirm

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He added that the news would be deeply saddening if confirmed, particularly because the awards ceremony was intended to celebrate influential figures in Ghana’s entertainment industry, including Dzokoto.

Agya Koo’s reaction came against the backdrop of previous rumours about Dzokoto’s health. In September 2026, the actor had publicly dismissed reports claiming he had died, explaining that he was alive and recovering after surgery abroad.

Following the latest reports, several media outlets, including Citi Newsroom and Adom Online, reported his death.

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The news has renewed conversations about the actor’s contribution to Ghanaian entertainment, particularly through his work in Efiewura, broadcasting and food television.