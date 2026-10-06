Genital warts: 7 things women should know about HPV

Discover 7 key facts about genital warts and HPV in women, including symptoms, prevention, treatments, and when to seek medical advice for new growths.

Genital warts are caused by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) and can appear around the vagina, vulva and anus.

They are usually harmless but can cause itching, pain, bleeding or discomfort, and they can spread even when no warts are visible.

HPV vaccination, safer sex practices and medical assessment of unusual genital growths can help reduce the risk and complications.

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A small lump or unusual growth around the vagina can understandably cause concern, but not every genital bump is a sign of cancer or a serious disease.

One possible cause is genital warts, a common sexually transmitted infection caused by certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

Genital warts can appear around the vagina, vulva, anus or the skin between the genitals and anus. They may be small or large, raised or flat, and can sometimes appear in clusters that resemble a cauliflower.

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Here are seven things women should know about genital warts and HPV.

1. Genital warts are caused by HPV

Genital warts are caused by certain types of HPV, a very common sexually transmitted infection.

The virus can spread through vaginal, anal or oral sex, as well as through skin-to-skin contact around the genital area. It can also spread when an infected person has no visible warts or other symptoms.

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2. They do not always cause symptoms

Many people with genital warts do not experience pain or other noticeable symptoms.

However, the warts can sometimes itch, become painful or bleed. Some women may also experience discomfort during sex.

3. Genital warts are not the same as HPV-related cancer

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The HPV types that cause genital warts are generally different from the types that cause cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 90% of anogenital warts are caused by HPV types 6 and 11, which are considered non-cancer-causing types.

However, HPV itself includes types that can cause cancers, including cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers. This is why HPV prevention and recommended cervical cancer screening remain important.

4. You may not know when you got HPV

Finding genital warts does not necessarily mean the infection was recently acquired.

Genital warts can appear weeks or months after exposure, and in some cases the signs may appear much later. Because HPV can remain without symptoms, it is often impossible to determine exactly when or from whom the infection was acquired.

5. Genital warts can be treated

There is no treatment that eliminates HPV itself, but genital warts can be treated.

Depending on their location, size and number, treatment may include prescription creams or ointments, freezing with liquid nitrogen, or procedures to remove the warts. Some warts may also disappear on their own without treatment.

However, warts can return after treatment because treatment removes the visible warts but does not necessarily eliminate the underlying HPV infection.

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6. Do not use ordinary wart removers on genital warts

A wart treatment bought from a pharmacy for common skin warts is not designed for the genital area.

Using inappropriate products on genital tissue can cause irritation or injury. If you notice a new lump or growth around your vagina or anus, it is safer to have it assessed by a healthcare professional rather than attempting to remove it yourself.

7. HPV vaccination can help prevent genital warts

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HPV vaccination can protect against the HPV types that cause most genital warts as well as several HPV-related cancers.

The vaccine is most effective when given before exposure to HPV, but eligibility and vaccination schedules vary by age and country. The vaccine also does not treat an existing HPV infection or existing genital warts.

When should you see a doctor?

Any new or unusual growth around the vagina, vulva or anus should be assessed if you are unsure what it is.

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A healthcare professional can usually diagnose genital warts by examining the affected area. Lesions that are bleeding, ulcerated, unusually pigmented, hard or otherwise atypical may require further assessment or a biopsy.

It is also worth remembering that not every genital lump is a genital wart. Several other conditions can cause bumps or growths in the genital area, so self-diagnosis can be unreliable.