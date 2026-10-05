Ghana records 5,000 breast cancer cases, nearly 2,000 deaths annually – Gender Minister

Ghana records 5,000 breast cancer cases and 2,000 deaths yearly. Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey urges early detection and support during Pink October.

Ghana records about 5,000 new breast cancer cases annually, with nearly 2,000 deaths, according to the Gender Minister.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey urged Ghanaians to prioritise early detection, timely diagnosis and treatment.

She also called for greater support for breast cancer patients and survivors and an end to stigma and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

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Ghana records about 5,000 new cases of breast cancer every year, with nearly 2,000 deaths, according to the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

She disclosed the figures as Ghana launched the 2026 National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, popularly known as Pink October, in Ho in the Volta Region on Thursday, October 1.

The campaign is being held under the theme “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters”, with a focus on early detection, timely diagnosis, access to treatment and support for people affected by breast cancer.

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Dr Lartey said the figures should reinforce the need for Ghanaians to take breast cancer awareness and early action seriously.

She urged people who notice unusual changes in their breasts or receive a diagnosis to seek medical attention promptly, while stressing the importance of addressing myths and misconceptions that can discourage people from going for screening or seeking care.

The Minister also said breast cancer should not be viewed only as a medical issue because its effects can extend to emotional well-being, family relationships, livelihoods and household responsibilities.

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She therefore called on families and communities to support people living with breast cancer and survivors rather than stigmatise them.

Dr Lartey further encouraged men to play an active role in supporting women affected by the disease, including helping loved ones seek care, providing emotional and practical support, and sharing caregiving responsibilities.

The launch in Ho included breast cancer education, a sensitisation walk involving schools and women's groups, survivor testimonies, a demonstration of breast self-examination and breast screening for participants.

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The Ministry has also called on the media to sustain public education on breast cancer beyond October and encourage Ghanaians to make early detection, timely treatment and support for patients a year-round priority.