Childhood Obesity: 7 ways parents can help children build healthy habits

Based on WHO's first global guidelines, explore 7 actionable ways parents can help children build healthy eating, active, and lifestyle habits.

WHO issues its first global guidelines on childhood obesity.

Parents can encourage healthy eating, physical activity and better daily habits.

Children need family support and professional guidance to manage obesity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Childhood obesity is a growing public health concern, with millions of children and adolescents affected worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) says 170 million young people aged 5 to 19 were living with obesity in 2024, with the prevalence quadrupling since 1990.

In its first global guidelines on managing obesity among children and adolescents, published on October 7, 2026, WHO recommends structured support for healthy eating, physical activity and behaviour change. The guidelines emphasise care that considers each child's needs and involves parents or caregivers.

Here are seven ways parents can help children develop healthier habits, based on WHO's recommendations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Encourage healthy, balanced meals

Balanced diet

Help children develop healthy eating habits by offering varied, nutritious meals as part of their daily routine. Parents can encourage children to eat a range of foods and make nutritious options available at home.

Rather than focusing only on a child's weight or restricting food without professional guidance, families should aim to build sustainable eating habits that support healthy growth.

READ ALSO: 7 changes in your body that should prompt you to see a doctor

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Make physical activity part of everyday life

Make physical activity part of everyday life

Encourage children to participate in physical activities they enjoy, such as playing outdoor games, dancing, cycling or engaging in age-appropriate sports.

Making movement enjoyable can help children establish habits they are more likely to maintain. Parents and caregivers can also participate in activities with them.

READ ALSO: 6 smart ways to reuse your empty egg cartons

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Help children develop healthier daily routines

Healthy habits extend beyond meals and exercise. Parents can support children in establishing consistent routines that allow time for movement, sleep and other activities that contribute to their wellbeing.

WHO's guidelines consider physical activity, sedentary behaviour and sleep as part of the wider approach to managing childhood obesity.

4. Focus on gradual behaviour changes

Changing established habits can take time. Parents can help children work towards manageable, realistic goals instead of expecting immediate results.

WHO recommends structured behaviour-changing interventions as part of obesity care. These approaches should be tailored to the individual child and may be combined with dietary and physical activity support.

5. Get involved as a parent or caregiver

Supportive parent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children benefit when the people caring for them help create an environment that supports healthy habits.

Parents can encourage nutritious eating, make opportunities for physical activity available and support children as they work towards changes. The aim is to make healthy choices part of family life rather than placing the entire responsibility on the child.

READ ALSO: 5 tips to keep in mind when finding love on social media

6. Pay attention to your child's emotional wellbeing

Obesity can affect children's mental and social wellbeing, and some experience stigma, discrimination or bullying. WHO says obesity care should also consider mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents should pay attention to changes in a child's mood, confidence or behaviour and seek appropriate support when needed. Conversations about weight should be handled sensitively, without ridicule or blame.

7. Seek professional guidance when needed

If you are concerned about your child's weight or health, speak with a qualified healthcare professional. They can assess the child's individual needs and advise on appropriate care.

WHO recommends structured dietary, physical activity and behaviour-changing interventions for children and adolescents living with obesity. Digital health interventions may also be considered, with parent or caregiver supervision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHO does not recommend weight-loss medicines, bariatric surgery or weight-loss devices for children aged 0–9 years. For adolescents aged 10–19, approved medicines may be considered only under specific conditions, including when a supervised lifestyle programme has not achieved the desired results. Surgery may be considered for adolescents with severe obesity under strict conditions.

READ ALSO: 6 foods that may help support healthy cervical mucus

The goal is better health, not just weight loss

WHO stresses that managing childhood obesity should go beyond weight loss to improve children's health, functioning and overall wellbeing.

Parents can play an important role by supporting healthy eating, encouraging movement and helping children develop sustainable habits. However, obesity has complex causes, and children may need individualised care rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement