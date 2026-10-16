7 changes in your body that should prompt you to see a doctor

Discover 7 crucial body changes that signal it is time to consult a doctor or seek emergency care.

Unexplained weight loss, unusual lumps and persistent fatigue may warrant a medical assessment.

Blood in your urine or stool, changing moles and persistent coughs should not be ignored.

Sudden chest pain, severe breathing difficulties and stroke symptoms require emergency medical care.

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Your body can sometimes give you signs that something is wrong before you realise you need medical attention. An unexplained change in your weight, a lump that was not there before, unusual bleeding or persistent fatigue may be easy to dismiss, especially when you are busy with daily activities.

However, paying attention to new, persistent or worsening symptoms can help you recognise when it is time to seek medical advice.

Not every unusual symptom indicates a serious illness, but some changes should not be ignored. Here are seven signs that may require a visit to the hospital or a healthcare professional.

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1. Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained Weight Loss

Losing weight without changing your diet, exercise routine or daily habits may be a reason to see a doctor.

Although weight can fluctuate naturally, unintentional weight loss may sometimes be associated with conditions affecting the thyroid, digestive system or other parts of the body. It can also occur with certain infections and other illnesses.

If you are losing weight without trying, particularly if the change continues, arrange a medical assessment rather than assuming it is nothing to worry about.

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2. Unusual lumps or swelling

Unusual lumps or swelling [careplusfoot]

A new lump in the breast, neck, armpit, groin or another part of your body deserves attention, especially if it grows, feels hard or does not go away.

Some lumps result from harmless conditions, such as cysts or swollen lymph nodes during an infection. Others may require further investigation.

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Do not attempt to diagnose a lump by touching it or comparing it with pictures online. Have a healthcare professional examine it, particularly if it is growing or accompanied by other unexplained symptoms.

3. Blood in your urine or stool

Noticing blood when you urinate or pass stool should prompt medical advice, even if there is no pain.

Blood in urine can be associated with urinary tract infections, kidney stones and other urinary conditions. Blood in stool may result from haemorrhoids or other digestive problems, but it can also indicate a more serious condition.

Do not automatically assume that bleeding is caused by piles or an infection. Seek medical assessment to establish the cause. Heavy bleeding, vomiting blood or bleeding accompanied by faintness requires urgent medical attention.

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4. Persistent fatigue or unusual weakness

Persistent fatigue or unusual weakness [LinkedIn]

Feeling tired after a long day or a night of poor sleep is common. However, fatigue that persists, keeps returning or interferes with your normal activities may need investigation.

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Possible causes include anaemia, thyroid disorders, sleep problems, infections and other medical conditions. Fatigue alone cannot identify which condition, if any, is responsible.

See a doctor if you remain unusually tired despite adequate rest, especially if you also experience dizziness, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss or other new symptoms.

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5. Changes in your skin or moles

Pay attention to a mole that changes in size, shape or colour, develops an irregular border, or begins to itch or bleed.

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You should also seek advice about a sore that does not heal, a persistent rash or a skin change that continues to worsen.

Many skin changes are harmless, but some may need examination to rule out skin cancer or other conditions. Do not wait for a changing mole or persistent sore to become painful before having it checked.

6. Changes in bowel or bladder habits

A persistent change in how often you pass stool or urine may be worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

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Examples include ongoing constipation or diarrhoea, frequent urination, difficulty passing urine, or a noticeable change in your usual bowel pattern.

Such changes can have many causes, including dietary changes, infections, medication effects and digestive or urinary conditions. If they persist, recur frequently or occur alongside pain, blood in your stool or urine, or unexplained weight loss, arrange a medical assessment.

Inability to pass urine, particularly with a painful or swollen lower abdomen, requires urgent care.

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7. Unusual bleeding

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Unusual bleeding.LaylaBird/ Getty Images

Bleeding that occurs unexpectedly or outside your normal pattern should be assessed.

Examples include bleeding after menopause, repeated bleeding between menstrual periods, unusually heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding after sex. The cause may be hormonal changes, infection or another condition, but examination may be necessary to determine what is happening.

Anyone who is pregnant and experiences vaginal bleeding should contact a healthcare professional promptly for advice. Heavy bleeding, severe abdominal pain, fainting or collapse requires emergency assessment.

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When should you seek emergency medical care?

Some symptoms require immediate attention rather than a routine appointment. Seek emergency help if you or someone around you experiences:

These can be signs of life-threatening emergencies. Do not wait for the symptoms to disappear on their own.

Sudden chest pain or pressure, particularly with sweating, nausea or shortness of breath.

Severe difficulty breathing.

Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the body, facial drooping or difficulty speaking.

Sudden confusion, loss of consciousness or a seizure.

Heavy bleeding that will not stop.

Sudden, severe pain or a severe allergic reaction involving breathing difficulties or swelling of the tongue or throat.

Listen to your body

Knowing what is normal for your body can help you recognise changes that deserve attention. You do not need to panic over every ache, rash or episode of tiredness, but you should not ignore symptoms that are new, persistent, unexplained or getting worse.

If you are concerned, consult a qualified healthcare professional instead of relying on self-diagnosis or taking medication without appropriate advice.