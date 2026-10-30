Here's why strokes are on the rise among younger adults

Here's why strokes are on the rise among younger adults

Here's why strokes are on the rise among younger adults

A global study reveals a 36% increase in stroke cases among people aged 15 to 49. Learn the primary lifestyle risk factors, non-traditional causes, and vital early warning signs every young adult should know.

Research shows an increase in the number of strokes affecting younger adults globally.

High blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, smoking and unhealthy lifestyles are important risk factors.

Recognising stroke symptoms early and managing underlying health conditions can help reduce the risk.

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Stroke is often associated with old age, but an increasing number of younger adults are experiencing the condition, raising concerns about the health risks facing people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Once considered a condition that mainly affected older people, stroke is now receiving greater attention among younger populations as research points to the growing burden of cardiovascular risk factors.

In 2025, stroke was among the leading global causes of death.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, which examined stroke trends among people aged 15 to 49 in 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2021, found that the number of new stroke cases in this age group increased by 36%.

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Although age-standardised rates generally declined over the entire period, researchers observed an increase in the incidence of certain stroke types between 2015 and 2021.

The findings highlight the need to pay closer attention to conditions and lifestyle factors that can increase the risk of stroke at a younger age.

But why are more young adults experiencing strokes?

1. Rising cases of high blood pressure

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High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the most important risk factors for stroke.

It occurs when the force of blood against artery walls remains consistently high, potentially damaging blood vessels over time.

If left uncontrolled, hypertension can cause blood vessels in the brain to become damaged or rupture. It can also contribute to the formation of blood clots that block blood flow to the brain.

The 2025 global analysis identified high systolic blood pressure as the leading contributor to stroke-related disability among young adults.

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One concern is that hypertension often develops without obvious symptoms, meaning some people may have the condition without knowing it.

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2. Increasing obesity and excess body weight

Over time, eating sugar before bed this can lead to obesity [EbonyMagazine]

Excess body weight can increase the risk of several conditions associated with stroke, including high blood pressure, diabetes and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Obesity can also contribute to inflammation and changes in how the body processes blood sugar and fats.

As younger adults adopt increasingly sedentary lifestyles and diets high in calories, salt and unhealthy fats, their risk of developing these conditions may increase.

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3. Diabetes and high blood sugar

A paramedic checking the blood sugar levels of a diabetes patient.

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Diabetes is another important risk factor for stroke.

When blood sugar levels remain high over time, they can damage blood vessels and contribute to cardiovascular complications.

People with diabetes are also more likely to have high blood pressure, which further increases their risk.

The concern is that type 2 diabetes is increasingly being diagnosed in younger populations, exposing them to potential complications earlier in life.

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4. Smoking and tobacco use

Tobacco

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the likelihood of blood clots forming.

Nicotine can raise blood pressure, while other chemicals in cigarette smoke damage the lining of blood vessels and reduce the amount of oxygen carried in the blood.

These effects can increase the risk of both blocked blood vessels and other cardiovascular complications.

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The World Health Organization identifies tobacco use as one of the major modifiable contributors to stroke.

5. Excessive alcohol consumption

Alcohol

Heavy alcohol consumption can increase blood pressure and contribute to other health problems that raise stroke risk.

Regular excessive drinking may also increase triglyceride levels, a type of fat in the blood associated with cardiovascular disease.

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The WHO includes harmful alcohol use among the modifiable risk factors for stroke.

6. Physical inactivity

Spending long hours sitting at work, watching television or using electronic devices without enough physical activity can affect cardiovascular health.

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A lack of regular exercise increases the likelihood of developing obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

These conditions can increase the risk of stroke, even among people who are relatively young.

7. Unhealthy eating habits

healthy foods vrs unhealthy food

Diets containing excessive salt, saturated fats and processed foods can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

High sodium consumption is particularly concerning because it can increase blood pressure, one of the strongest risk factors for stroke.

The WHO identifies diets high in sodium and low in fruits and vegetables as contributors to the global stroke burden.

8. High cholesterol

High cholesterol(verywellhealth)

High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly called bad cholesterol, can cause fatty deposits to build up inside arteries.

This process, known as atherosclerosis, can narrow blood vessels and restrict blood flow.

If a blood clot blocks an artery supplying the brain, it can cause an ischaemic stroke.

High cholesterol may not produce noticeable symptoms, making regular health checks important.

9. Migraines and other underlying medical conditions

Do you often get headaches and migraines? [Deposit Photos]

Not all strokes among younger adults are linked to traditional lifestyle-related risk factors.

Some medical conditions, including migraine, blood-clotting disorders, autoimmune diseases and kidney disease, may also increase the risk.

Research reported by the American Heart Association in 2024 found that non-traditional risk factors were significantly associated with stroke among younger adults, particularly those below 35 years.

The findings suggest that doctors need to consider a wider range of possible causes when assessing younger stroke patients.

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10. Drug use

The use of certain illicit drugs, including cocaine, can increase the risk of stroke.

Some substances can cause sudden increases in blood pressure, narrowing of blood vessels and changes that make blood clots more likely.

These effects can trigger a stroke even in people who do not have the traditional risk factors associated with the condition.

Warning signs of stroke you should never ignore

Stroke can happen at any age, and recognising its symptoms early can make a difference in treatment and recovery.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the B.E. F.A.S.T. approach to recognising common warning signs.

B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance, dizziness or difficulty walking.

E – Eyes: Sudden difficulty seeing in one or both eyes.

F – Face: One side of the face droops when smiling.

A – Arms: Sudden weakness or numbness in one arm.

S – Speech: Slurred speech or difficulty understanding what others are saying.

T – Time: Seek emergency medical attention immediately.

A sudden severe headache without a known cause can also be a warning sign. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately, even if the symptoms disappear after a short time.

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How can younger adults reduce their risk of stroke?

Although some stroke risk factors, such as age and family history, cannot be changed, there are several ways to reduce the risk.

These include: Checking blood pressure regularly and seeking treatment for hypertension.

Maintaining a healthy weight.

Eating a balanced diet with less salt and unhealthy fats.

Exercising regularly.

Avoiding smoking and tobacco products.

Limiting alcohol consumption.

Managing diabetes and cholesterol levels.

Seeking medical attention for persistent health problems.

Stroke is not exclusively an older person's condition. Younger adults should take their cardiovascular health seriously and avoid assuming that being young automatically protects them from the disease.