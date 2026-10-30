NIA arrests 6, fires 7 others over alledged Ghana Card registration extortion

The National Identification Authority has cracked down on corrupt registration practices, arresting six staff members and terminating seven others following extortion allegations in Galaka, Upper East Region.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has arrested six staff members and terminated the appointments of seven others following allegations of extortion during the Free Ghana Card registration exercise at Galaka in the Upper East Region.

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The disciplinary action follows complaints from parents who accused some members of the registration team of demanding money before registering their children under the free exercise for applicants aged between six and 14.

According to the NIA, the six staff members identified by parents as allegedly demanding unauthorized payments have been arrested by the Bawku West District Police and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

The Authority also confirmed that seven additional members of the registration team have had their appointments terminated following an internal investigation.

These seven individuals were found to have been aware of the alleged misconduct but failed to report it to the appropriate authorities.

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NIA takes action over Ghana Card registration extortion

In addressing the allegations, the NIA said it had taken disciplinary measures to protect the integrity of the Ghana Card registration process and ensure that applicants receive services fairly.

The Authority stressed that all registration activities must follow officially approved procedures, adding that no staff member has the authority to demand unauthorized payments from applicants or their parents.

The NIA further maintained that allegations of misconduct would be treated seriously, with appropriate disciplinary measures taken against individuals found to have violated its operational rules.

The arrests and termination of appointments are part of the Authority's response to the reported extortion during the children's Ghana Card registration exercise at the Galaka center.

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NIA urges the public to report Ghana Card extortion

The Authority has encouraged members of the public to report suspected misconduct through its official reporting channels.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Ghana Card registration services are delivered professionally, transparently, and without unlawful financial demands.

The NIA's action comes as it seeks to maintain public confidence in the national identification system and ensure that the free registration exercise benefits eligible children without parents being subjected to unauthorized charges.