Afishata Mohammed header seals dramatic CAF Women's Champions League spot for Ampem Darkoa

Ghana's Ampem Darkoa Ladies secured qualification for the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Edo Queens in Egypt. Afishata Mohammed scored the decisive extra-time header following a successful CAF appeal.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies have secured qualification for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League after edging Nigeria’s Edo Queens 3-2 in the resumption of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final in Egypt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afishata Mohammed emerged as the decisive figure on Thursday, scoring a crucial header from a corner kick to help the Ghanaian champions seal their place in Africa’s premier women’s club football competition.

The victory ended a fiercely contested qualification battle between the two sides, which had remained unresolved following their initial meeting in September.

The CAF ruling gives Ampem Darkoa another chance

The WAFU Zone B final was originally played on September 5 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, where Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Edo Queens played out a 2-2 draw before the Nigerian side won the subsequent penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Ampem Darkoa challenged the outcome, prompting the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the circumstances surrounding the match.

Following the review, CAF upheld the Ghanaian club’s appeal and ordered that the fixture resume from the start of extra time, giving both teams another opportunity to settle the contest on the pitch.

The decision reopened the qualification race and set the stage for the decisive encounter in Egypt.

Afishata Mohammed sends Ampem Darkoa to the continental showpiece

With qualification at stake, Ampem Darkoa took advantage of the opportunity presented by the resumed fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mohammed rose above the opposition defence to connect with a corner kick, directing her header into the net to give the Ghanaian side the crucial breakthrough in the 3-2 victory.

Her goal proved decisive in a tense encounter against Edo Queens, whose hopes of reaching the continental tournament were ended by the defeat.

The result confirms Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ place at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League, providing another opportunity for the Ghanaian club to represent the country on the continental stage.

What Ampem Darkoa’s qualification means

Ampem Darkoa’s victory represents a significant achievement for the club and Ghanaian women’s football, as the team prepares to compete against some of Africa’s leading women’s clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CAF Women’s Champions League brings together top clubs from across the continent, offering participants the opportunity to compete for continental honours and raise the profile of women’s football in their respective countries.

For Ampem Darkoa, qualification also completes a dramatic campaign in which a disputed result, an appeal, and a decisive resumed fixture ultimately determined their place in the competition.