Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick fires Al Nassr to 5-3 win as road to 1,000 goals continues

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half hat-trick in a devastating 15-minute spell to lead Al Nassr to a dramatic 5-3 victory over Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a sensational second-half performance, scoring a hat-trick to inspire Al Nassr to a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al Kholood in a high-scoring Saudi Pro League encounter at Al-Awwal Park.

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Despite defensive lapses that allowed their opponents to remain competitive, Al Nassr's attacking firepower proved decisive as they secured three valuable points in an entertaining contest filled with goals and momentum swings.

Al Kholood made a strong start, with Julien Domingues opening the scoring to put the visitors ahead. However, Al Nassr responded through Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mane, who found the net to turn the game around and give the home side a 2-1 advantage.

The visitors refused to back down, though, as Antoin Essomba scored before half-time to restore parity at 2-2 and leave both teams level heading into the break.

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Ronaldo took center stage after the interval, producing a clinical display in front of goal to put Al Nassr firmly in control of the encounter.

The Portuguese forward scored three goals in a devastating 15-minute spell, underlining his enduring quality and ability to influence crucial matches. His second-half heroics helped the hosts establish a commanding advantage and put the contest beyond Al Kholood's reach.

Al Kholood managed to reduce the deficit late in stoppage time, with Domingues converting a penalty, but the late goal was insufficient to spark a comeback as Al Nassr held on for a 5-3 win.

Al Nassr's victory highlighted the effectiveness of their attacking unit, which created enough opportunities to overcome a defense that struggled to maintain its organization throughout the match.

The hosts recorded 54 per cent possession and nine shots on target, demonstrating their ability to create scoring opportunities and put sustained pressure on the opposition.

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However, conceding three goals will remain a concern for Al Nassr as they seek to maintain consistency in the Saudi Pro League. Their defensive vulnerabilities allowed Al Kholood to stay in contention for long periods despite the hosts' superior attacking quality.