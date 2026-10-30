Kofi Boat, Pascal admit role in $100m US romance scam, agree to pay $41m restitution bill

Kofi Boat, Pascal admit role in $100m US romance scam, agree to pay $41m restitution bill

Kofi Boat, Pascal admit role in $100m US romance scam, agree to pay $41m restitution bill

Two Ghanaian men, Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed, have pleaded guilty in US federal court for supervising an international criminal network that stole over $100 million through romance scams and business email fraud.

Two Ghanaian men have pleaded guilty to their roles in an international criminal organisation accused of stealing more than US$100 million from victims across the United States through romance scams and business email fraud.

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The defendants, identified as 37-year-old Isaac Oduro Boateng, also known as “Kofi Boat”, and 41-year-old Inusah Ahmed, alias “Pascal”, admitted their involvement in the conspiracy to commit wire fraud before a US federal court.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Boateng entered his guilty plea on October 30, 2026, while Ahmed pleaded guilty on October 27, 2026.

Both men admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The case involves an international criminal network primarily based in Ghana, which allegedly targeted individuals and businesses across the United States, stealing and laundering more than US$100 million from dozens of victims.

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How the Ghanaian-led fraud network operated

According to the indictment and court filings, the organisation used romance scams and business email compromise schemes to defraud unsuspecting victims.

In the romance scams, members of the network created fake identities and approached individuals through online platforms, pretending to establish genuine romantic relationships.

Many of those targeted were vulnerable older men and women who were deceived into believing they were communicating with genuine romantic partners.

After gaining their victims' trust, the fraudsters persuaded them to transfer money to the criminal organisation. Some victims were also manipulated into helping launder money obtained from other targets.

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The network also employed business email compromise schemes, in which fraudsters deceived companies into transferring funds to accounts controlled by the organisation.

The proceeds from the fraudulent activities were subsequently laundered and transferred to West Africa, according to the court documents.

Investigators estimated that the conspiracy stole and laundered more than US$100 million from dozens of victims across the United States.

Two Ghanaians face more than US$41 million in restitution

Boateng and Ahmed were described as chairmen of the criminal organisation, with both playing supervisory and managerial roles in its operations.

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The court filings indicate that Boateng is responsible for approximately US$12.5 million in victim losses, while Ahmed is responsible for about US$28.5 million.

As part of their guilty pleas, both men agreed to pay restitution and forfeiture equivalent to their respective amounts.

Boateng agreed to pay US$12,529,213.98 in restitution and an additional US$12,529,213.98 in forfeiture.

Ahmed, meanwhile, agreed to pay US$28,574,002 in restitution and the same amount in forfeiture.

The combined restitution obligations amount to US$41,103,215.98, with an equal amount agreed in forfeiture.

Another Ghanaian sentenced as an accomplice remains at large

The case has also resulted in the conviction and sentencing of another Ghanaian national linked to the criminal organisation.

Derrick Van Yeboah, also known as “Van”, was previously sentenced by US District Judge Arun Subramanian to 85 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

However, another alleged accomplice, Patrick Kwame Asare, known as “Borgar”, remains at large, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

US authorities warn against international financial fraud

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US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the guilty pleas demonstrated that international borders would not protect individuals involved in criminal activities targeting Americans.

“These guilty pleas demonstrate that geographic borders will not shield those who exploit Americans from facing justice in our courts,” McDonald said.

“Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed helped supervise an international criminal organisation that preyed on vulnerable Americans, exploiting their search for companionship and turning their trust into a means of stealing millions. Together with their coconspirators, they orchestrated a massive fraud that stole more than $100 million from victims across the country.”

Boateng and Ahmed each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison following their guilty pleas.