Takeshi Okada resigns as JFA vice-president over FIFA governance disagreements

Takeshi Okada has resigned as vice-president of the Japan Football Association

Takeshi Okada has resigned as vice-president of the Japan Football Association

Former Japan coach Takeshi Okada has stepped down as vice-president of the JFA, citing personal convictions and disagreement with recent FIFA and AFC decisions surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

Former Japan national team coach Takeshi Okada has resigned as vice-president of the Japan Football Association (JFA), citing disagreements with recent developments surrounding FIFA and the 2026 World Cup.

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The JFA announced Okada’s resignation on Wednesday, with the former coach explaining that decisions linked to this year’s global football tournament conflicted with his personal convictions about sporting integrity and the social importance of sport.

His departure comes amid growing debate within Asian football over FIFA’s leadership and the direction of the world governing body.

According to Reuters, Okada’s resignation follows the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa’s endorsement of Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president.

The endorsement was announced at the AFC’s extraordinary congress in Tokyo a week before the JFA confirmed Okada’s departure.

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Takeshi Okada explains the decision to resign

In a statement published on the JFA’s official website, Okada said his decision was rooted in his long-standing belief that sport should uphold integrity and serve a broader social purpose.

“Guided by my belief that sports should embody integrity, I have always valued their social significance,” he said.

“However, the series of actions surrounding this year’s FIFA World Cup represent a significant divergence from my personal convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept this, which has led me to make this decision.”

Okada did not elaborate further on the specific decisions that prompted his resignation in the quoted statement. However, his departure comes at a time when FIFA’s governance and the AFC’s position on the organisation’s leadership have attracted attention.

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AFC endorsement of Infantino draws attention

The AFC’s backing of Infantino’s re-election bid marked a change from the confederation’s position three months earlier, when it criticised FIFA over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal.

The AFC had accused FIFA of a “fundamental breach of trust” following the collapse of the proposal, which involved plans to sell a stake in FIFA competitions.

The subsequent endorsement of Infantino has therefore highlighted a shift in the relationship between the Asian confederation and FIFA leadership.

Infantino, who became FIFA president in 2016, is seeking another term in office. The AFC’s endorsement signals support from Asia as the process surrounding the next FIFA presidential election continues.

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Who is Takeshi Okada?

Okada is a prominent figure in Japanese football, having coached Japan at the 1998 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

He led Japan to the knockout stage at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, where the team reached the round of 16 before losing to Paraguay on penalties.

His experience in international football and his role within the JFA have made his resignation a notable development for Japanese football administration.

His departure also raises questions about the broader implications of disagreements over football governance, particularly as the sport prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.