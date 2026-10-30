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Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for October 30

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 09:05 - 30 October 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates for August 18
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi experienced modest depreciation against major trading currencies according to Bank of Ghana rates for October 30, 2026. The British pound posted the largest gains, while the dollar and euro also strengthened.
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  • The dollar’s buying and selling rates each rose by GH¢0.0257.

  • The pound recorded the largest increase, with its buying rate rising by GH¢0.1087.

  • The euro’s buying rate increased by GH¢0.0551, taking it close to GH¢13.00.

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The central bank’s daily exchange rates for Friday, October 30, 2026, show increases in the buying and selling rates of all three major currencies compared with Thursday’s figures.

Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for October 30
Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for October 30

Also Read: Ghana cedi gains vs dollar, pound & euro: Latest BoG exchange rates

The US dollar’s buying rate rose to GH¢11.6457 from GH¢11.6200, an increase of GH¢0.0257, representing approximately 0.22%. Its selling rate also increased from GH¢11.6316 to GH¢11.6573, up GH¢0.0257.

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The pound sterling recorded the largest increase in its buying rate. It rose from GH¢15.4569 on Thursday to GH¢15.5656 on Friday, a difference of GH¢0.1087, or approximately 0.70%.

Its selling rate increased from GH¢15.4724 to GH¢15.5823, representing a rise of GH¢0.1099, or about 0.71%.

Also Read: Ghana cedi rises against pound and euro, weakens against dollar: Latest BoG rates

Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]
Euro [MoroccoWorldNews]

The euro also strengthened against the cedi. Its buying rate increased from GH¢12.9401 to GH¢12.9952, up GH¢0.0551, equivalent to approximately 0.43%.

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The euro’s selling rate moved from GH¢12.9508 to GH¢13.0081, an increase of GH¢0.0573, or around 0.44%.

Also Read: Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG exchange rates

The movements indicate that more cedis are required to buy each of the three foreign currencies at the latest reference rates, reflecting a modest depreciation of the local currency over the period.

Latest BoG rates for October 30:

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