Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG exchange rates
The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound, and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana interbank exchange rates published on Monday, October 26, 2026.
The US dollar’s buying rate increased to GH¢11.6442 from GH¢11.5992 in the previous Friday publication, while the selling rate rose to GH¢11.6558 from GH¢11.6108.
The British pound and euro also recorded increases in their buying and selling rates, indicating that more cedis were required to purchase each of the three foreign currencies.
According to the Bank of Ghana, the latest figures reflect average interbank rates at the close of business on Friday, October 23. The previous publication, issued on Friday, October 23, reflected rates at the close of business on Thursday, October 22.
US dollar exchange rate
The US dollar’s buying rate increased by GH¢0.0450, from GH¢11.5992 to GH¢11.6442. Its selling rate also rose by GH¢0.0450, moving from GH¢11.6108 to GH¢11.6558.
The increase means the dollar strengthened against the cedi over the comparison period.
British pound exchange rate
The British pound also recorded an increase against the Ghana cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢15.5197 to GH¢15.5636, while the selling rate increased from GH¢15.5364 to GH¢15.5803.
Both rates increased by GH¢0.0439.
Euro exchange rate
The euro’s buying rate increased from GH¢13.0046 to GH¢13.0348, while its selling rate rose from GH¢13.0164 to GH¢13.0467.
The buying rate increased by GH¢0.0302, while the selling rate rose by GH¢0.0303.
Ghana exchange rates: Monday vs. previous Friday
Currency
Previous buying rate (GH¢)
Latest buying rate (GH¢)
Previous selling rate (GH¢)
Latest selling rate (GH¢)
US dollar (USD)
11.5992
11.6442
11.6108
11.6558
Pound sterling (GBP)
15.5197
15.5636
15.5364
15.5803
Euro (EUR)
13.0046
13.0348
13.0164
13.0467
The latest Bank of Ghana rates show increases across all three currencies compared with the previous Friday’s publication. Actual rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaus may differ from the official interbank reference rates.
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