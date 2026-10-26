Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG exchange rates

The Ghana cedi dropped against the US dollar, British pound, and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana interbank rates. Official figures show increased buying and selling rates across all major foreign currencies.

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound, and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana interbank exchange rates published on Monday, October 26, 2026.

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The US dollar’s buying rate increased to GH¢11.6442 from GH¢11.5992 in the previous Friday publication, while the selling rate rose to GH¢11.6558 from GH¢11.6108.

The British pound and euro also recorded increases in their buying and selling rates, indicating that more cedis were required to purchase each of the three foreign currencies.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the latest figures reflect average interbank rates at the close of business on Friday, October 23. The previous publication, issued on Friday, October 23, reflected rates at the close of business on Thursday, October 22.

US dollar exchange rate

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The US dollar’s buying rate increased by GH¢0.0450, from GH¢11.5992 to GH¢11.6442. Its selling rate also rose by GH¢0.0450, moving from GH¢11.6108 to GH¢11.6558.

The increase means the dollar strengthened against the cedi over the comparison period.

British pound exchange rate

The British pound also recorded an increase against the Ghana cedi. Its buying rate rose from GH¢15.5197 to GH¢15.5636, while the selling rate increased from GH¢15.5364 to GH¢15.5803.

Both rates increased by GH¢0.0439.

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Euro exchange rate

The euro’s buying rate increased from GH¢13.0046 to GH¢13.0348, while its selling rate rose from GH¢13.0164 to GH¢13.0467.

The buying rate increased by GH¢0.0302, while the selling rate rose by GH¢0.0303.

Ghana exchange rates: Monday vs. previous Friday

Currency Previous buying rate (GH¢) Latest buying rate (GH¢) Previous selling rate (GH¢) Latest selling rate (GH¢) US dollar (USD) 11.5992 11.6442 11.6108 11.6558 Pound sterling (GBP) 15.5197 15.5636 15.5364 15.5803 Euro (EUR) 13.0046 13.0348 13.0164 13.0467

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