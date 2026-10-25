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Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC aspirants to accept election results and unite

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 20:47 - 25 October 2026
Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC aspirants to accept election results and unite
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has urged aspirants in the party’s constituency executive elections to accept the results in good faith and work together to strengthen the party.
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  • NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has urged aspirants in the party’s constituency executive elections to accept the results and work together to strengthen the party.

  • He said he had deliberately stayed away from constituency elections nationwide to maintain neutrality and avoid influencing delegates’ choices.

  • He encouraged unsuccessful aspirants to remain committed to the party, stressing that unity after the elections matters more than who wins.

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Speaking at the Ketu North Constituency Delegates Conference at Weta in the Volta Region on Sunday, October 25, 2026, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said he had deliberately stayed away from constituency elections across the country to avoid influencing delegates’ decisions or being perceived as favouring particular candidates.

He explained that his position as National Chairman required him to remain neutral during the elections so he could help reconcile members and unite the party after the exercise, regardless of the winners.

Everybody in the NDC is my friend and family member. If I select some of you and call you my friends, it means the others are my enemies, but I believe all of you are my friends, he said.

READ ALSO: NDC constituency election results: Winners and full breakdown

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As reported by CitiNews, Mr Asiedu Nketiah also urged unsuccessful aspirants not to interpret their defeats as a rejection by the party, explaining that only one person could occupy a particular position at a time.

He encouraged those who lose to remain committed to the NDC, noting that they could have other opportunities to serve the party in different capacities in the future.

The National Chairman further appealed to delegates to allow the most suitable candidates to emerge and urged all aspirants to accept the outcome of the elections peacefully.

What matters is not who wins, but how that person wins and how we are able to put the party together after the election, he said.

READ ALSO: ECG to cut power in parts of Central, Accra, Tema, and Volta Region from October 26-30; See affected areas

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Mr Asiedu Nketiah expressed confidence that the NDC would emerge stronger from the constituency elections if members remained united and worked together after the results were declared.

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