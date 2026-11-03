Football World mourns tragic death of Jesus de Miguel: Reactions from Real Madrid, other top clubs
Football clubs across Europe have paid tribute to Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel following his tragic death at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision during a match.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, French side Marseille and Turkish club Fenerbahce have all expressed their condolences to his family, teammates and everyone associated with CD Tenerife.
READ ALSO: 30-year-old Spanish player dies after horrific on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper
De Miguel died at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, a day after suffering a serious injury during Tenerife's Spanish second-division encounter against FC Andorra.
Real Madrid were among the first major clubs to issue a statement following confirmation of his death.
The Spanish giants expressed their condolences to the striker's family, teammates and everyone connected with Tenerife.
In a statement, Real Madrid said:
Real Madrid C. F., its president, and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jesús de Miguel, player of C. D. Tenerife. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones. Jesús de Miguel has passed away at the age of 30. Rest in peace.
Official Announcement: passing of Jesús de Miguel. https://t.co/4TJYPPanih— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 3, 2026
Barcelona also expressed sadness over the news, offering support to the deceased player's family and loved ones.
From FC Barcelona, we deeply regret the tragic news of the passing of Jesús de Miguel, player of CD Tenerife. All our support and encouragement to his family, friends, and loved ones during these very difficult times.
Desde el FC Barcelona lamentamos la trágica noticia del fallecimiento de Jesús de Miguel, jugador del CD Tenerife. Todo nuestro apoyo y ánimo a su familia, amigos y seres queridos en estos momentos tan difíciles.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 3, 2026
Atletico Madrid also joined the tributes, sending its condolences to the family and everyone associated with Tenerife.
From Atlético de Madrid, we join in the grief over the passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all members and fans of @CDTOficial. Rest in peace.
Desde el Atlético de Madrid nos unimos al dolor por el fallecimiento de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. Enviamos nuestro más sentido pésame a sus familiares, amigos y a todos los miembros y aficionados del @CDTOficial. Descanse en paz.— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2026
English Premier League side Manchester United also issued a message mourning the striker's death.
Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Jesús de Miguel Alameda and everyone connected with CD Tenerife
@CDTOficial Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Jesús de Miguel Alameda and everyone connected with CD Tenerife 🖤— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2026
French club Olympique de Marseille expressed sympathy for the bereaved family and the Spanish club.
Olympique de Marseille extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jesús de Miguel Alameda, as well as everyone at CD Tenerife. Our thoughts are with you.
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@CDTOficial Olympique de Marseille extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jesús de Miguel Alameda, as well as everyone at CD Tenerife. Our thoughts are with you. 🖤— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) November 3, 2026
Turkish giants Fenerbahce also joined the football community in mourning the loss.
We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, loved ones, and everyone at @CDTOficial during this difficult time. Rest in peace.
@CDTOficial We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel Alameda. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, loved ones, and everyone at @CDTOficial during this difficult time. Rest in peace.— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) November 3, 2026
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has also joined the football commmunity in expressing condolences to the bereaved family. UEFA shared their condolence in a post on X.
🖤 The European football community is mourning the loss of @CDTOficial forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time. A moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA matches this week in his memory. 🔗 https://t.co/F6FnR3UKMX— UEFA (@UEFA) November 3, 2026
The tragedy occurred during Tenerife's match against FC Andorra on Monday, November 2, at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium.
With the match level at 2-2 in stoppage time, De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono came out of his area to clear it.
Owono's knee struck the Tenerife striker during the challenge, leaving him motionless on the pitch.
Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance, while medical personnel treated the 30-year-old for several minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.
De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest following the collision. He was taken to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria, where he was admitted to intensive care.
The referee subsequently abandoned the match, while Owono was shown a straight red card for the challenge.
Tenerife initially reported that the striker was in a stable condition despite the severity of his injuries. However, his condition later deteriorated, and the club confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.