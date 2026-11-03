Messi, Ronaldo, Kane and Yamal headline 26-man FIFPRO World 11 shortlist: See full list

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal headline the 26-man shortlist for the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11. Over 19,000 professional footballers cast votes to select the year's top performers ahead of the final announcement on November 9.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal are among 26 players shortlisted for the 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11.

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The shortlist, announced by the global football players' union FIFPRO on Monday, November 2, was decided by 19,806 professional footballers from 73 countries who voted for the best performers of the year.

Messi and Ronaldo's inclusion is another recognition of the two football legends, who continue to feature among the players shortlisted for the prestigious selection despite being at different stages of their careers.

Lionel Messi

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Cristiano Ronaldo

The attacking category also includes Bayern Munich striker Kane, Real Madrid forward Mbappe, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise of Bayern Munich and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

Erling Haaland

Spain, meanwhile, has several representatives across the shortlist, including goalkeeper David Raya, defenders Pau Cubarsí and Marc Cucurella, and midfielders Pedri and Rodri.

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Arsenal also have three players nominated: Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba and Declan Rice.

The 26 nominees are divided into four positions, with three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and eight forwards making the final list.

The final 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 will be announced on Monday, November 9, through the organisation's digital platforms.

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Full list of 2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11 nominees

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

David Raya (Spain)

Defenders

Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

William Saliba (France)

Dayot Upamecano (France)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

Pedri (Spain)

Declan Rice (England)

Rodri (Spain)

Vitinha (Portugal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Harry Kane (England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Michael Olise (France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)