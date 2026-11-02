Full list: Longest-running No. 1 hits on Ghana Apple Music this year (2026)

Kweku Smoke’s 'Bra' has emerged as the longest-running No. 1 hit on Ghana Apple Music this year, spending 36 days at the summit of the streaming platform’s daily songs chart.

Kweku Smoke’s Bra leads the longest-running No. 1 hits on Ghana Apple Music this year, spending 36 days at the summit, one day ahead of Popstar (35 days) and two days ahead of Darkest Style (34 days).

Sacrifice and Don’t Come Too Close II occupy fourth and fifth positions with 21 and 20 days at No. 1 respectively, while Biggest Nathaniel and Signature recorded 18 and 15 days.

Faith spent 12 days at No. 1, while Redemption, SWAGGA and Bombele each recorded 10 days. Find A Way completes the ranking with one day at the summit.

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The song leads a competitive ranking of tracks that have enjoyed extended periods at the top, narrowly surpassing 'Popstar', which recorded 35 days at No. 1, and 'Darkest Style, which spent 34 days at the summit.

The figures highlight the sustained chart performances of several songs that have maintained strong positions on Ghana Apple Music, with 'Bra', 'Popstar' and 'Darkest Style' accounting for the three longest No. 1 runs among the listed entries.

With 36 days at No. 1, 'Bra' occupies the top position on the list, having recorded the longest stay at the summit among the songs featured.

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The track leads 'Popstar' by just one day, making the difference between the first and second positions particularly narrow. 'Darkest Style' follows with 34 days, leaving the top three separated by only two days between each successive entry.

The three songs have each spent more than a month at No. 1, setting them apart from the other tracks on the ranking.

'Sacrifice' and 'Don’t Come Too Close II' complete the top five

'Sacrifice' ranks fourth with 21 days at No. 1, while 'Don’t Come Too Close II' follows in fifth place after spending 20 days at the summit.

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Although both songs recorded extended chart runs, their totals are below those of the top three entries, which each exceeded 30 days at No. 1.

'Biggest Nathaniel' comes next with 18 days, followed by 'Signature', which spent 15 days at the top.

'Faith' recorded 12 days at No. 1, placing it among the songs with double-digit runs at the summit.

Three other tracks Redemption, SWAGGA and Bombele, each spent 10 days at No. 1, giving them equal totals in the ranking.

Silent Samurai follows with nine days, while 'Everlasting' recorded seven days at the top.

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Further down the ranking, Adu The Borga and Expresso each spent four days at No. 1 on Ghana Apple Music.

'Find A Way' completes the list after recording one day at the summit.

The ranking captures the different lengths of time songs have occupied the chart's top position, from 'Bra''s 36-day run to 'Find A Way''s single day at No. 1.

Full list of longest-running No. 1 hits on Ghana Apple Music this year

1. Bra— 36 days

2. Popstar — 35 days

3. Darkest Style — 34 days

4. Sacrifice — 21 days

5. Don’t Come Too Close II— 20 days

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6. Biggest Nathaniel — 18 days

7. Signature — 15 days

8. Faith — 12 days

9. Redemption — 10 days

10. SWAGGA — 10 days

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11. Bombele — 10 days

12. Silent Samurai — 9 days

13. Everlasting — 7 days

14. Adu The Borga — 4 days

15. Expresso — 4 days

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