From 2-0 Up to Bottom of Group C: Ghana's November AFCON Test

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By the 33rd minute against The Gambia, Ghana had a two-goal lead and appeared ready to recover from its opening AFCON 2027 qualifying defeat. Nine minutes later, the score was 2-2. The Black Stars eventually lost 4-2 in Accra, leaving them with no points from two matches and an urgent coaching problem.

The defeat on September 29 followed a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire five days earlier. Ghana now sit bottom of Group C with a goal difference of -4, six points behind both group leaders.

Carlos Queiroz left his position after the September international window. The Ghana Football Association has since appointed an interim technical team led by Kim Lars Björkegren, who faces a home-and-away series against Somalia in November.

The assignment is straightforward on paper: collect points and repair a defense that has already conceded six goals. What happened against The Gambia suggests the task will be more complicated.

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Nine Minutes That Exposed Ghana's Defensive Problems

Ghana's collapse against The Gambia provides the clearest evidence of the work facing the new coaching staff. Ernest Nuamah converted a penalty in the 27th minute. Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the lead six minutes later with a free-kick, apparently putting the hosts in control. Then the match changed. Muhammed Badamosi reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 37th minute. Omar Colley equalized five minutes later, wiping out Ghana's advantage before half-time. Substitute Ebrima Colley completed the turnaround with goals in the 68th and 91st minutes. Ghana finished with approximately 74% possession and 13 shots, compared with The Gambia's eight attempts. Yet the visitors registered five shots on target to Ghana's four. The possession statistic is particularly revealing. Ghana controlled much of the ball without consistently controlling the dangerous moments. The visitors were more efficient when opportunities appeared, and Ghana's defensive errors became increasingly expensive.

Group C Has Already Split Into Two Halves

Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia have each won their opening two qualifiers. Ghana and Somalia have lost both. The Ivorians lead on goal difference after recording victories over Ghana and Somalia. The Gambia have six points from wins against Somalia and Ghana, scoring six goals across those matches. Ghana's position is especially uncomfortable because its next two fixtures are against the only other team without a point. Somalia lost 2-1 to The Gambia before suffering a 2-0 defeat against Côte d'Ivoire. Although the Ocean Stars have also struggled, their results offer no guarantee that Ghana will recover easily. Under CAF's qualification rules, the top two teams in Group C advance to the 2027 finals. Unlike groups containing tournament hosts, Group C has two qualification places available. Two victories against Somalia would lift Ghana to six points after four matches. That would improve its position, although qualification would still depend on the final two rounds.

A Temporary Coach With an Unusual Assignment

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On October 16, the Ghana Football Association announced Kim Lars Björkegren as head of the interim Black Stars technical team. Björkegren is already the head coach of Ghana's women's national team, the Black Queens. His previous coaching experience includes Racing Louisville in the United States, Linköpings FC in Sweden and Apollon Ladies in Cyprus. He will work alongside assistant coaches Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram, with former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda serving as goalkeeping coach. The arrangement applies to the November fixtures while the GFA continues searching for a permanent head coach. Björkegren's most immediate concern should be Ghana's defensive structure. The team conceded twice within five minutes against The Gambia and later allowed a substitute to score twice. Preventing those lapses demands better communication between midfield and defence, particularly when possession changes unexpectedly.

Ghana and Ethiopia Show Why Form Needs Context

Ghana are not the only national team entering November under pressure. Ethiopia have also lost their opening two AFCON qualifiers, suffering 1-0 defeats against Sudan and Senegal in Group J. Both countries have zero points, although Ethiopia have conceded two goals compared with Ghana's six. Anyone assessing the best place to bet on sports in Ethiopia should compare identical markets, decimal odds and settlement conditions rather than relying on the standings alone. A quoted price of 1.50 implies a raw probability of approximately 66.7%, before the bookmaker's margin, and does not guarantee the predicted outcome. The contrasting records highlight a limitation of early qualification tables. Two teams with zero points may have very different defensive problems and attacking potential. Ghana have demonstrated that they can score against competitive opposition. Their failure has been protecting an advantage. Ethiopia's opening results suggest a different problem: remaining competitive in low-scoring matches without finding a goal.

What a Two-Goal Collapse Reveals About Live Markets

International qualifiers regularly produce abrupt changes in match expectations, and Ghana's defeat against The Gambia offers a particularly clear illustration. A 2-0 lead after 33 minutes would normally shorten the leading team's match-winner odds, yet Ghana's advantage disappeared before the interval. For spectators exploring online betting Ethiopia , the practical distinction is between an in-play price displayed on screen and the odds actually accepted when a wager is confirmed. Football markets can be suspended around penalties, goals and red cards, while delayed broadcasts may show an earlier phase of the match. The accepted bet slip and published settlement rules determine the recorded wager, regardless of what an earlier screen displayed. The match also illustrates why low decimal odds should not be confused with certainty. A bookmaker's implied probability reflects expectations at a particular moment. It cannot eliminate the possibility of a defensive error or a sudden tactical change. For Ghana's November fixtures, the first goal and the team's reaction after scoring may provide more useful information than pre-match reputation alone. Somalia Will Test More Than Ghana's Attack The November double-header against Somalia is scheduled within the FIFA international window of November 9-17, 2026. Ghana must balance the need to attack with a stronger defensive structure. Against opponents expected to defend in numbers, possession alone will not be sufficient. Quick movement around the penalty area could help create chances, particularly if Somalia remain compact. Ghana also need protection behind advancing full-backs to reduce their vulnerability to counterattacks. Björkegren's team should be judged on several measurable aspects of play: How quickly Ghana regain their defensive shape after losing possession.

Whether midfielders prevent direct passes into dangerous central spaces.

The quality of chances created against a compact defence.

The team's reaction immediately after scoring or conceding. The Gambia match showed how rapidly a comfortable position can disappear. Ghana need evidence that the problem has been addressed, rather than simply another period of territorial dominance.

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Six Points Would Still Leave Work for March

Even consecutive victories against Somalia would not secure Ghana's place at AFCON 2027. Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia also face each other during the November window, meaning points will be dropped by at least one of Ghana's direct qualification rivals. The final two rounds are scheduled for March 22-30, 2027. Ghana will still have fixtures against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia, which could become decisive if the Black Stars recover in November. The eventual tournament will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027. Ghana missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ending a run of appearances stretching back two decades. Another failure would deepen the questions surrounding the national team's recent direction. For the interim staff, the immediate priority is narrower: six available points, fewer defensive errors and better control after taking the lead. The Somalia fixtures will show whether Ghana can turn its possession into results without repeating the mistakes that cost it four goals against The Gambia.

