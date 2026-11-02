Ghanaian Players Abroad: Senaya returns, Nuamah scores again, Kudus named MOTM

Mohammed Kudus delivered a Man of the Match display for Tottenham Hotspur, Ernest Nuamah scored again for Lyon, and Marvin Senaya returned from a 121-day injury layoff in a stellar weekend for Ghanaian footballers in Europe.

Mohammed Kudus provided an assist and was named Player of the Match, Ernest Nuamah continued his scoring form for Lyon, while Marvin Senaya returned from a lengthy injury absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was another productive weekend for Ghanaian footballers abroad, with several players making important contributions for their respective clubs across Europe.

Mohammed Kudus impressed for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, Ernest Nuamah found the net again for Lyon, while Marvin Senaya made his long-awaited return to action for AJ Auxerre after spending 121 days out on the sidelines.

Other Ghanaian players, including Joseph Opoku, Bernard Tekpetey, Rahim Ibrahim, Daniel Afriyie and David Acquah, also found the back of the net for their respective clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is a look at how some Ghanaian players performed over the weekend.

England

Mohammed Kudus named Man of the Match in Tottenham victory

Mohammed Kudus delivered an impressive performance as Tottenham Hotspur recorded a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, October 31. The Ghanaian forward provided the assist for Tottenham's opening goal in the 25th minute, delivering a corner which Archie Gray headed into the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kudus remained a threat to the Palace defence throughout the encounter. He missed a crucial open net chance moments after scoring a goal which was ruled offside but that did not tarnish his entire performance in the game.

His performance earned him the Man of the Match recognition as Tottenham secured their third consecutive Premier League victory.

Joseph Opoku scores and assists in Swansea's 4-0 win

Ghanaian forward Joseph Opoku enjoyed an impressive afternoon as Swansea City defeated Blackburn Rovers 4-0 in the English Championship. Opoku scored Swansea's second goal in the 32nd minute after running onto a pass from Stephen Welsh before calmly finishing past goalkeeper Balazs Toth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also provided an assist for Stephen Eustaquio's opening goal in the 11th minute, completing an excellent individual performance. Filip Lissah and Ross Stewart scored the other goals as Swansea secured a convincing victory.

France

Ernest Nuamah scores again for Lyon

Ernest Nuamah continued his impressive goalscoring form with a goal in Lyon's 2-0 victory over Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday, November 1. The Ghanaian winger opened the scoring in the 38th minute, connecting with a pass from Corentin Tolisso to give Lyon the lead at the Groupama Stadium.

Tolisso later added the second goal in the 86th minute to secure all three points for the hosts. Nuamah has now scored four league goals in seven appearances this season and six goals across all competitions.

Marvin Senaya returns after 121 days out injured

READ ALSO: Marvin Senaya returns for Auxerre after 121 days out injured since 2026 World Cup

Ghana defender Marvin Senaya returned to competitive action for AJ Auxerre after spending approximately four months recovering from a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old came off the bench in the 63rd minute during Auxerre's 5-1 defeat to Strasbourg on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His appearance marked his first competitive outing since suffering the injury during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter against Colombia on July 3. Senaya was forced off after just 13 minutes of that match and subsequently underwent surgery in Paris. His return provides a boost for both Auxerre and the Black Stars as he works towards regaining full fitness.

Slovakia

Rahim Ibrahim scores in Slovan Bratislava win

Ghanaian midfielder Rahim Ibrahim also found the net as Slovan Bratislava secured a 2-1 away victory over Podbrezova in the Slovak Super Liga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim scored Slovan's second goal in the 54th minute, finishing a rebound after his initial headed effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

Switzerland

Daniel Afriyie and David Acquah score in Aarau comeback

Ghanaian duo Daniel Afriyie and David Acquah both scored as FC Aarau came from behind to beat Neuchâtel Xamax 3-1 in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday, October 30. Xamax took the lead through Eris Abedini in the 40th minute, but Acquah restored parity for Aarau in the 75th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Afriyie then scored in the 92nd minute to put the visitors ahead before Alexis Beka Beka added a third goal a minute later. The victory ended Aarau's run of three consecutive defeats in the competition.