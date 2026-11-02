Ghana to host major African arts and industrial skills events in December

Ghana to host major African arts and industrial skills events in December

Ghana to host major African arts and industrial skills events in December

Ghana will host AFESTACC 2026 and Industrial Skills Week Africa in Accra from December 9 to 12. Jointly organized with AUDA-NEPAD, the continental events aim to drive Africa's creative economy and TVET development.

Ghana will host two major continental events focused on Africa’s creative economy, industrial development and skills training in Accra from December 9 to 12, 2026.

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The African Festival of Arts, Culture and Creatives (AFESTACC) 2026 and Industrial Skills Week Africa (ISWA) 2026 are being organised jointly by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

The events have been included in Ghana’s official December in GH calendar, positioning them among the key activities expected to attract visitors and participants to the country during the festive season.

The core programme will run from December 9 to 11, bringing together government officials, creatives, cultural practitioners, industry leaders, investors, development partners, training institutions, young people, women and members of the African Diaspora.

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The gathering will conclude on December 12 with a public wellness walk.

AFESTACC will focus on promoting Africa’s cultural identity and strengthening the contribution of creative industries to tourism, investment, employment and enterprise development.

Its programme will feature cultural showcases, exhibitions, fashion, gastronomy, investment discussions, youth and women’s enterprise platforms, as well as engagements among creative industry stakeholders.

The festival is also expected to advance the objectives of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, particularly its vision of a continent united by a strong cultural identity and shared heritage.

Alongside the festival, ISWA 2026 will focus on the skills needed to support Africa’s industrialisation and employment growth.

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It will be held under the theme, “Building Africa’s Industrial Future Through Demand-Driven Skills Development and Strategic Partnerships.”

The platform will bring together policymakers, employers, regulators, researchers and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions to discuss how training can better respond to labour-market needs.

Key areas include digital and green skills, entrepreneurship, technology and engineering education, workforce readiness and cooperation between governments, industry and training institutions.

The programme is also expected to feature the launch of the Africa TVET Regulators Association and discussions on Africa-Europe cooperation in skills development.

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The organisers say bringing the two events together will highlight the relationship between creative enterprise and industrial growth, with both sectors requiring investment, skilled workers and stronger partnerships.

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In a joint statement, the Government of Ghana and AUDA-NEPAD said the gathering would provide “a continental platform where culture meets enterprise, creativity meets industry, and skills meet opportunity”.

The statement also called on African Union member states, regional bodies, investors, development partners, businesses and the African Diaspora to participate in the events.