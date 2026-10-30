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Major roads to tourist sites to benefit from Big Push Phase Two in 2027 – Gomashie

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 13:38 - 30 October 2026
Major roads to tourist sites to benefit from Big Push Phase Two in 2027 – Gomashie
Tourism Minister Abla Gomashie has submitted a priority list of roads to key tourist sites for inclusion in the Big Push Phase Two set for 2027. The move forms part of President Mahama's 'New Economy' agenda to boost Ghana's tourism sector.
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  • President Mahama has directed the Roads Minister to work with Gomashie on roads serving tourist sites.

  • The Tourism Minister has submitted an initial list of roads for consideration under Big Push Phase Two in 2027.

  • Gomashie expects tourism to receive greater attention under the government’s proposed New Economy agenda.

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She said President John Dramani Mahama had directed the Minister for Roads to work with her to identify and prioritise roads serving tourism destinations.

Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana’s Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago, Hon. Gomashie said she raised the issue at a Cabinet meeting, where the President agreed that steps were needed to improve access to tourist sites.

Also Read: 'Creatives deserve to earn from their work' – Abla Dzifa Gomashie calls for better royalties

Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie
Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie
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“When I raised this in cabinet, he immediately agreed with me that we needed to do something. So, he directed the Minister for Roads to sit with me so that the second phase of the Big Push, some of my roads, as you've given them to me and I've accepted it, those roads be taken care of,” she said.

The minister disclosed that she had submitted an initial list of roads for consideration, with further additions dependent on the availability of funds.

Also Read: Ghana records 1.3m international tourist arrivals as revenue hits GH¢4.34bn

“I've given him a list of the first few that I think should receive attention, and hopefully going forward others can be added depending on the availability of funds,” she added.

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Abla Gomashie also expressed confidence that the tourism sector would receive greater attention in 2027 under President Mahama’s proposed “New Economy” agenda.

Also Read: Cape Coast, Elmina Castles extend hours to 10pm as Ghana pushes 24-hour tourism economy

She argued that tourism, alongside trade and other sectors, could contribute significantly to Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP), attract foreign direct investment and diversify the country’s economic base beyond extractive industries.

President John Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
President John Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

“I am very confident that this ministry will receive more attention than it has over the many years that I've worked here, because His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has assured us that he's going to do what he calls a ‘New Economy’,” she said.

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Also Read: 'Every Wednesday is dedicated to wearing Fugu' - Abla Dzifa Gomashie announces

She disclosed that her ministry had held discussions with the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson at the President’s direction, expressing optimism about the sector’s prospects.

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