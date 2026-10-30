Ghana U-15 Boys end FIFA tournament in Azerbaijan with emphatic win over Colombia
Ghana’s National U-15 Boys team rounded off their FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival campaign in style after recording an emphatic 4-0 victory over Colombia in their final match in Azerbaijan.
The young Ghanaian side delivered an impressive performance to overcome Colombia, responding strongly to their earlier defeat to Brazil in the Tier A Ranking Play-Offs for positions five to eight.
Ghana had suffered a heavy 7-1 loss to Brazil after missing out on the opportunity to advance further, following a dramatic 2-2 draw with Paraguay that ended in a 7-6 penalty shootout defeat.
However, the setback against Brazil did little to dampen the team's determination, as they bounced back with an outstanding display to secure a convincing victory over Colombia and finish the tournament on a positive note.
Overall, Ghana enjoyed an impressive campaign in the FIFA Talent Development Scheme tournament, winning eight of their 10 matches, scoring 44 goals and securing a place among the competition's top eight teams.
Several players also distinguished themselves throughout the tournament, with Shamsudeen Sulemana emerging as one of the standout performers after scoring four goals in Ghana's 5-2 victory over Mexico.
Abdul Aziz Issah also delivered consistently impressive performances, making important contributions in front of goal with strikes against South Korea, Mexico, and Colombia.
The 4-0 triumph over Colombia provided a fitting conclusion to Ghana's campaign, highlighting the team's attacking quality and resilience despite the disappointment of missing out on a higher finish.