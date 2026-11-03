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30-year-old Spanish player dies after horrific on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:34 - 03 November 2026
Spanish football is in mourning after CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 following a severe on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest after being struck in the chest during Monday's second-division match.
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Spanish football has drifted into mourning following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel at the age of 30, a day after suffering a serious injury during a league match against FC Andorra.

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The Spanish club confirmed his death in a statement on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, announcing that the forward died at 8:00 a.m. local time after suffering a cardiac arrest following the incident.

In an emotional statement shared on its official X account, Tenerife expressed its grief over the loss of the player.

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"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” he said.

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"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome,” it added.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, during Tenerife's Spanish second-division encounter against FC Andorra. 

De Miguel suffered a serious collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the closing stages of the match while chasing a long ball.

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Owono had rushed out of his area to clear the ball, and his knee struck the Tenerife striker in the chest as they challenged for possession.

De Miguel collapsed and remained motionless on the pitch, prompting players from both teams to immediately call for medical assistance.

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Medical personnel treated him on the pitch for several minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. The striker was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

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The referee subsequently abandoned the match with the score level at 2-2. Owono was shown a straight red card following the collision.

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