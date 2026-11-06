Ligue 1 McDonald's MD10 Preview: PSG aim to extend lead as Rennes aim to leapfrog Lille

Ligue 1 Matchday 10 sees leaders PSG aim to bolster their top spot against Troyes, while fifth-placed Rennes host second-placed Lille in a crucial showdown for the top two.

Paris Saint-Germain will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table, while Lille face a difficult trip to Rennes and Marseille prepare for a challenging visit to Lens as Matchday 10 gets underway.

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The 2026/27 Ligue 1 McDonald's season continues this weekend with nine fixtures scheduled between Friday, November 6, and Sunday, November 8.

Paris Saint-Germain head into the 10th round as league leaders with 20 points, two ahead of second-placed Lille, while Lyon sit third with 17 points.

PSG will host Troyes as they look to extend their winning run, while Lille face Rennes in one of the biggest fixtures of the weekend. Marseille, meanwhile, travel to Lens hoping to continue their recent impressive form.

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Troyes up next at the Parc 🔜🏟️ #PSGESTAC I @visitrwanda_now https://t.co/LdAm5EeYHH — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 6, 2026

Friday's opening encounter sees Toulouse welcome Strasbourg, with both sides looking to build momentum after contrasting results in the previous round.

𝑱𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒅𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 Déterminés à rebondir ! Tous ensemble 💪😈 #TFCRCSA https://t.co/tfUZEFGb92 — Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) November 6, 2026

Toulouse have failed to score in their last two league matches, while Strasbourg have conceded in each of their last 17 Ligue 1 games.

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On Saturday, Auxerre host Paris FC in a meeting between two sides with contrasting attacking and defensive records. Auxerre have conceded 23 goals after nine matches, the highest tally in the division, while Paris FC have scored 16.

League leaders PSG welcome Troyes, who have not beaten the Parisians since November 2001. PSG have won 17 and drawn 3 of their meetings since that defeat. Luis Enrique's side have also scored in each of their last 29 league matches.

Sunday brings a top-of-the-table encounter as Rennes host Lille. Lille stands 2nd on the league table while Rennes sits 5th which means that a win for Rennes will see them overtake Lille for second position.

Rennes have won their last four home league matches, while Lille have lost only twice in their last 23 Ligue 1 games.

Olivier Giroud, who has scored in his last two league appearances, could also become the first player to score three Ligue 1 goals after turning 40 since the 1947/48 season.

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Elsewhere, Nice travel to Angers after winning four of their last five league matches. Their forward Elye Wahi will be looking to continue his scoring form after recording a hat-trick in the previous round.

Prochain match : 𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞, on se retrouve à 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝-𝐊𝐨𝐩𝐚 ! 🔜 https://t.co/hapufF7hQA — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) November 3, 2026

Brest welcome third-placed Lyon, who have collected most of their points at home this season, while Le Havre face Lorient in a meeting between two struggling sides.

Le Havre are without a home league victory in their last 10 matches, whereas Lorient have conceded only twice in five away league games this season.

Monaco will travel to Le Mans hoping to end their four-match winless run, while Sunday's final fixture sees Lens host Marseille.

Marseille arrive with four consecutive league victories and have scored at least twice in each of their last four matches. Lens, however, will be hoping to respond after their recent defeat in the derby against Lille.

Marseille's form over the last five games speaks for itself 🔥🔵 https://t.co/xWYYYtfuYw — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 6, 2026

Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 10 fixtures

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