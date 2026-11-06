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Messi’s iconic No.10 shirt reserved for Argentina’s next 2 games despite retirement, here’s why

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:47 - 06 November 2026
Argentina will leave Lionel Messi’s famous No.10 shirt unused during upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica. Head coach Lionel Scaloni is giving the national team time to carefully select the next heir before World Cup qualifiers resume.
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Argentina will not give Lionel Messi’s famous No.10 shirt to any player for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica, as the national team delays the decision on who will inherit the iconic number.

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READ ALSO: Ronaldo vs Messi: Who had the better international career? Comparing goals, trophies and records

The decision means that, no player will wear the shirt when Argentina host Uruguay at La Bombonera on November 13 before facing Costa Rica at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba on November 17.

According to Argentine sports outlet TyC Sports, head coach Lionel Scaloni and his technical team have decided to leave the number unused because friendly matches do not require teams to assign shirt numbers consecutively from one to 11.

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This gives Argentina time to decide who should take over the shirt when the South American World Cup qualifiers resume in 2027.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo: Career, clubs, goals, trophies & records

The number is not being permanently retired.

Como player Nico Paz is reportedly among the leading candidates following his impressive performances for club and country.

Como player Nico Paz
Como player Nico Paz
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He scored in Argentina’s recent friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin.

Other players being considered include Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández and Franco Mastantuono.

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez

READ ALSO: Ronaldo rejects farewell match, unwilling to speak with Jorge Jesus after retirement

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Messi’s final appearance for Argentina came on October 6, when he scored in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental. The match marked the end of his international career after more than two decades representing his country.

The 39-year-old leaves behind a remarkable record, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa América titles with Argentina.

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