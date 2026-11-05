Cristiano Ronaldo: Career, clubs, goals, trophies & records

Everything about Cristiano Ronaldo’s football career: every club, his goals, major trophies and the records that made him a global icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the beautiful game.

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From his humble beginnings on the Portuguese island of Madeira to becoming a global football superstar, the forward has built an extraordinary career defined by goals, trophies, individual awards, and remarkable longevity.

Born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro developed an exceptional passion for football at an early age.

His determination, speed, technical ability, and incredible goal-scoring instincts helped him rise through the ranks before making his senior debut for Sporting CP in 2002.

Over the years, Ronaldo has represented Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr, establishing himself as one of the most successful players of his generation.

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He has won five Ballon d'Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles, domestic league championships in England, Spain, and Italy, and two major international trophies with Portugal.

However, November 5, 2026, marks another historic moment in his career.

The Portuguese superstar officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing his extraordinary 23-year journey with the national team to a close.

Despite ending his international career, Ronaldo is expected to continue playing professional club football with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's early life and football beginnings

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, the capital of Madeira, Portugal.

He grew up in a modest family and developed an interest in football during his childhood. His football journey began at Andorinha, a local club where his father worked as a kit man.

Cristiano Ronaldo's youth career

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1992–1995: Andorinha

1995–1997: Nacional

1997–2002: Sporting CP youth academy

Ronaldo joined Nacional after leaving Andorinha before attracting attention from Sporting CP.

At the age of 12, he moved to Lisbon after Sporting identified his potential during a trial. He subsequently developed his footballing abilities within the club's academy.

His performances at the youth level eventually earned him promotion to Sporting's senior team, setting the foundation for his professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's professional football career

1. Sporting CP (2002–2003)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo began his senior professional career at Sporting CP in Portugal.

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He made his senior debut on August 14, 2002, against Inter Milan in a UEFA Champions League qualifying match. Sporting played out a goalless draw, with the teenager coming off the bench.

On October 7, 2002, he scored his first senior goals, registering a brace in Sporting's 3–0 victory over Moreirense.

His impressive performances quickly attracted interest from major European clubs.

During his time at Sporting, Ronaldo made 31 senior first-team appearances and scored five goals, according to commonly used career statistics.

His breakthrough performance against Manchester United in a friendly in August 2003 convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to pursue his signature.

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2. Manchester United (2003–2009)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer date: August 12, 2003.

Reported transfer fee: Approximately £12.24 million.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United in August 2003, becoming one of the most exciting young prospects in European football.

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He made his Premier League debut on August 16, 2003, against Bolton Wanderers at Old Trafford, coming on as a substitute in a 4–0 victory.

Wearing the famous number seven shirt, he developed from a skilful winger into one of the world's most dangerous attacking players.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo improved his goalscoring ability, physical strength, and decision-making, becoming a central figure in Manchester United's success.

His breakthrough season came in 2007–08, when he scored 42 goals in all competitions and helped United win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

He also won his first Ballon d'Or in December 2008.

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Manchester United first-spell achievements:

3 Premier League titles

1 UEFA Champions League title

1 FA Cup

2 League Cups

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1 FIFA Club World Cup

1 FA Community Shield

Career statistics: 292 appearances and 118 goals are commonly recorded for his first Manchester United spell.

3. Real Madrid (2009–2018)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer date: July 2009.

Reported transfer fee: £80 million, approximately €94 million at the time.

Ronaldo completed a historic move to Real Madrid in July 2009, becoming the world's most expensive footballer at the time.

He was officially unveiled at the Santiago Bernabéu on July 6, 2009, in front of a massive crowd.

His arrival marked the beginning of an extraordinary nine-season spell in Spanish football.

Ronaldo quickly established himself as Real Madrid's leading attacking player, regularly competing with Lionel Messi for individual honors and breaking numerous goal-scoring records.

He became the club's all-time leading goalscorer, recording 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances according to Real Madrid's official historical records.

One of the most remarkable periods of his career came between 2014 and 2018, when he helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles in five seasons.

He was also instrumental in the club's historic three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018.

Real Madrid achievements:

2 LaLiga titles

2 Copa del Rey titles

2 Spanish Super Cups

4 UEFA Champions League titles

3 UEFA Super Cups

3 FIFA Club World Cups

Ronaldo also won four Ballon d'Or awards during his Real Madrid career, taking his overall tally to five.

He left the Spanish club in July 2018 after nine highly successful seasons.

4. Juventus (2018–2021)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Transfer date: July 10, 2018.

Reported transfer fee: €100 million, with additional costs reported by the club.

Following his successful spell in Spain, Ronaldo joined Italian giants Juventus in July 2018.

His arrival generated enormous excitement in Italian football, with Juventus hoping his experience and goalscoring ability would help the club achieve further European success.

Ronaldo made his Serie A debut against Chievo Verona on August 18, 2018.

He scored his first Serie A goals in a 2–1 victory over Sassuolo on September 16, 2018, registering twice.

During his three seasons in Turin, he continued to deliver impressive performances and won several domestic honors.

Juventus achievements:

2 Serie A titles

1 Coppa Italia

2 Italian Super Cups

Ronaldo finished his Juventus career with 134 appearances and 101 goals across all competitions, according to commonly used statistical records.

He also became the first player to finish as the top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

In the 2020–21 season, he won the Serie A Golden Boot after scoring 29 league goals.

5. Manchester United return (2021–2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Return announcement: August 27, 2021.

Reported transfer fee: €15 million initially, with potential additional payments.

Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester United in August 2021, rejoining the club where he had established himself as a global football star.

His second debut came on September 11, 2021, against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

He immediately made an impact by scoring twice in a 4–1 victory.

Despite his individual performances, Manchester United struggled to maintain consistency during his second spell.

Ronaldo finished the 2021–22 season as the club's leading goalscorer with 24 goals in all competitions.

His relationship with the club deteriorated during the following season, and his contract was mutually terminated in November 2022 following a controversial interview.

Second-spell statistics: 54 appearances and 27 goals across all competitions.

6. Al Nassr (2023–present)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Joining date: December 2022.

First Saudi Pro League appearance: January 22, 2023.

After leaving Manchester United, Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December 2022.

His arrival marked a significant moment for Saudi Arabian football, attracting worldwide attention to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo made his competitive debut for Al Nassr on January 22, 2023, against Al Ettifaq.

He scored his first league goals for the club in a 2–2 draw against Al Fateh on February 3, 2023.

He subsequently became one of the league's leading goalscorers, breaking records and continuing to demonstrate his scoring ability despite his age.

In August 2023, Ronaldo helped Al Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup, scoring twice in the final against Al Hilal.

He also won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.

Al Nassr achievements:

1 Arab Club Champions Cup

His Saudi Arabian career has also featured numerous individual goalscoring milestones, including reaching 100 goals for the club in August 2025.

Ronaldo remains an Al Nassr player, with his contract extending into June 2027 according to available records.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal national team career

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career began in 2003 when he made his senior debut for Portugal against Kazakhstan on August 20, 2003.

He was just 18 years old at the time and quickly became an important member of the national team.

His first major international tournament was UEFA Euro 2004, hosted by Portugal.

Although Portugal lost the final to Greece, Ronaldo announced himself as one of the country's brightest young talents.

He subsequently represented Portugal at multiple European Championships and FIFA World Cups, becoming the national team's captain and all-time leading goalscorer.

Euro 2004: Runner-up with Portugal.

Euro 2008: Quarter-finalist.

Euro 2012: Semi-finalist.

Euro 2016: Champion. Portugal defeated France 1–0 in the final after extra time.

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Third place.

2018 FIFA World Cup: Round of 16.

Euro 2020: Round of 16.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-finalist.

UEFA Nations League 2019: Champion.

Euro 2024: Quarter-finalist.

UEFA Nations League 2025: Champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement on November 5, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo officially announced his retirement from international football on November 5, 2026, bringing his remarkable 23-year career with Portugal to a close.

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision through a farewell video shared on his official Instagram account, marking the end of an extraordinary chapter in Portuguese football.

The announcement came during a turbulent period surrounding his relationship with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. Reports indicated that tensions emerged during the October international break following disagreements over the striker's playing time.

Ronaldo had previously maintained that he remained available to represent Portugal and had even been included in the preliminary squad for the November Nations League fixtures.

However, just one day before the final squad announcement, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his definitive decision.

Since making his international debut in August 2003, Ronaldo has become Portugal's most influential footballer, leading the country to two major international trophies.

He played a central role in Portugal's historic Euro 2016 triumph and was also part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

According to UEFA's latest figures, Ronaldo finishes his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals, holding the world records for the most appearances and goals in men's international football.

His retirement closes a remarkable international journey that saw him represent Portugal across six European Championship tournaments and five FIFA World Cups.

Although his international career has come to an end, Ronaldo's retirement does not mean the end of his professional football journey.

The legendary forward is expected to continue representing Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, with his attention now turning entirely to club football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's complete Ballon d'Or record

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award five times, recognizing his status as one of the finest players in football history.

His victories came in:

2008: First Ballon d'Or, Manchester United.

2013: Second Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid.

2014: Third Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid.

2016: Fourth Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid.

2017: Fifth Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid.

He has also received numerous other individual awards throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's major individual awards and records

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is presented with the 2015 Ballon d'Or, the third time he has won the award UEFA / Twitter

Among his most significant individual achievements are the following:

5 Ballon d'Or awards.

4 European Golden Shoe awards.

3 UEFA Best Player in Europe awards.

2 The Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

1 FIFA Puskás Award in 2009.

1 European Championship Golden Boot in 2020.

1 European Championship Golden Boot in 2024.

1 Serie A Golden Boot.

Multiple Premier League and LaLiga top-scorer awards.

UEFA Champions League all-time leading goalscorer.

Portugal's all-time leading international goalscorer.

Men's international football's all-time appearance record holder.

Ronaldo has established numerous records throughout his career, particularly in European and international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo's most important football records

Some of his most notable records include:

Most goals in men's international football with 146.

Most appearances in men's international football with 234.

Most UEFA Champions League goals with 140.

Most UEFA Champions League appearances with 183.

Most goals in a single UEFA Champions League season with 17 in 2013–14.

Most goals in UEFA European Championship final tournaments with 14.

Most appearances at UEFA European Championship final tournaments with 30.

First player to score at six different FIFA World Cups.

First player to score 100 goals for four different clubs, according to FIFA's published statistics.

Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo's career represents one of the most extraordinary journeys in modern football.

From his early development at Sporting CP to his record-breaking achievements at Manchester United and Real Madrid, he has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt, compete, and deliver at the highest level.

His success in England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, alongside his achievements with Portugal, has established him as one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

Beyond his trophies and individual awards, Ronaldo's dedication, professionalism, and longevity have made him an inspiration to millions of aspiring footballers around the world.

His announcement on November 5, 2026, that he is retiring from international football represents the end of an unforgettable chapter.

With 234 appearances, 146 international goals, two major international trophies, and countless memorable performances, Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy that will remain part of Portuguese football history.