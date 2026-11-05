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Cedi holds firm against US dollar, slips to pound and euro: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 09:26 - 05 November 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates
The Bank of Ghana's interbank rates reveal a stable Ghana cedi against the US dollar at GH¢11.6542 buying, while the pound sterling and euro both posted noticeable gains in the latest trading session.
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  • The US dollar remains unchanged against the Ghana cedi in the Bank of Ghana's latest interbank rates.

  • The pound sterling's buying rate rises by GH¢0.0699, while its selling rate increases by GH¢0.0688.

  • The euro also records gains, with its buying and selling rates rising by GH¢0.0626 and GH¢0.0628 respectively.

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The central bank's figures show that the dollar's buying rate remains at GH¢11.6542, while its selling rate is unchanged at GH¢11.6658. The rates are the same as those recorded in the previous trading session.

The pound sterling, however, has recorded an increase in value against the cedi. Its buying rate has moved from GH¢15.6271 on Wednesday, November 4, to GH¢15.6970, representing an increase of GH¢0.0699.

Also Read: Ghana could lose 550,000 jobs to rising heat by 2040, ILO warns

Ghana Cedi
Ghana Cedi
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The selling rate has also climbed from GH¢15.6439 to GH¢15.7127, a rise of GH¢0.0688.

A similar movement has been recorded for the euro, which has gained against the local currency. The European currency's buying rate has increased from GH¢13.0313 to GH¢13.0939, while its selling rate has moved from GH¢13.0431 to GH¢13.1059.

Also Read: Ghana cedi under pressure: Latest BoG exchange rates for November 3

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

These represent increases of GH¢0.0626 and GH¢0.0628 respectively.

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The latest figures indicate that the cedi was stable against the US dollar but lost ground against the pound and euro between the two trading sessions.

Also Read: GoldBod targets $1.2bn forex inflow in November following $1bn October surge

The BoG's daily exchange rates represent the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of the previous business day. The Thursday, November 5 rates reflect trading at the close of business on Wednesday, November 4.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates for Thursday, November 5, 2026

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