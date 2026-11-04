Cedi holds firm against dollar as pound and euro fall: BoG interbank rates

Cedi holds firm against dollar as pound and euro fall: BoG interbank rates

Cedi holds firm against dollar as pound and euro fall: BoG interbank rates

The Ghana cedi held steady against the US dollar on November 4, 2026, while recording modest gains against the pound sterling and euro according to official Bank of Ghana interbank figures.

The US dollar’s buying and selling rates remained unchanged on November 4.

The pound sterling’s buying rate fell from GH¢15.6364 to GH¢15.6271.

The euro’s buying rate declined from GH¢13.0532 to GH¢13.0313.

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The central bank’s daily exchange rates for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, show the dollar’s buying rate at GH¢11.6542 and its selling rate at GH¢11.6658, unchanged from the previous day’s figures.

The pound and euro, however, recorded lower rates compared with Tuesday, November 3, indicating a modest strengthening of the cedi against the two currencies.

A man holds Ghana’s cedi notes in Accra. REUTERS/Luc Gnago (GHANA)

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The pound sterling’s buying rate declined from GH¢15.6364 to GH¢15.6271, while its selling rate fell from GH¢15.6520 to GH¢15.6439. This represents a decrease of GH¢0.0093 in the buying rate and GH¢0.0081 in the selling rate.

The euro also recorded a decline. Its buying rate dropped from GH¢13.0532 to GH¢13.0313, while the selling rate moved down from GH¢13.0641 to GH¢13.0431. The changes represent decreases of GH¢0.0219 and GH¢0.0210, respectively.

The Bank of Ghana in Accra.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

The latest figures suggest that movements in the cedi’s interbank rates were limited, with no change against the US dollar and small declines in the pound and euro rates.

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The BoG rates represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, November 3. They serve as a reference for activity in the interbank foreign exchange market, but rates offered to customers may differ depending on the bank, transaction and applicable charges.