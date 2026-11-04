Owono facing possible 4-year jail term as Spanish police open investigations after death of Jesús de Miguel

Spanish police and prosecutors have launched an investigation into the fatal collision between FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono and CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. While legal experts note criminal charges remain unlikely in regular play, Owono also faces a massive sporting ban.

Spanish police have opened an investigation into the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a Spanish second-division match according to the Associated Press.

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono

Jesús de Miguel

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According to Spanish news agency Europa Press, the case is now under judicial supervision, with prosecutors also opening preliminary proceedings to examine whether there could be any responsibility beyond the sporting aspect of the incident.

The authorities are expected to obtain the police report and medical records relating to De Miguel's death as part of the investigation.

However, Santa Cruz de Tenerife's chief prosecutor, José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, believes it is very difficult for the case to result in criminal proceedings because the collision happened during an actual football contest.

Speaking to Europa Press, he explained that injuries resulting from normal sporting actions are generally not treated as criminal offences under established Spanish legal principles, unless there is evidence of an intentional assault outside the normal course of play.

He also said the authorities would need to consider the referee's report and the decision of the Spanish football disciplinary authorities, particularly whether the challenge amounted to dangerous play or was intended to cause harm.

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The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, during Tenerife's second-division match against FC Andorra at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium.

With the match level at 2-2 in stoppage time, De Miguel was chasing a long ball towards the Andorra goal when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to challenge for possession.

The goalkeeper's knee struck the Tenerife striker in the chest, leaving him motionless on the pitch.

Players from both teams immediately called for medical assistance, and medical personnel attended to De Miguel before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The striker suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Hospital.

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Owono received a straight red card for the challenge, while the referee abandoned the match following the incident.

Tenerife initially reported that De Miguel was in a stable condition despite the seriousness of his injuries. However, his condition later deteriorated, and the club confirmed his death at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the age of 30.

Owono could also face disciplinary punishment from the Spanish football authorities over the challenge.

According to Spanish newspaper AS he could receive a suspension of between eight and 12 matches if the disciplinary authorities apply Article 102 of the Spanish Football Federation's Disciplinary Code.

The provision covers violent conduct against an opponent that results in serious injury and carries a possible suspension of four to 12 matches.

The goalkeeper could also face a four year jail term as well. “In Spain, the penalty for manslaughter due to less serious negligence is a fine ranging from three to 18 months, while the punishment for the more serious offense ranges from one to four years in prison,” Spanish Newspaper El Pais said.