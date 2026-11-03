Government imposes 11-hour curfew on Hamile and surrounding communities

Government imposes an 11-hour curfew on Hamile Township and surrounding communities in the Upper West Region, alongside a ban on carrying weapons.

Government has imposed a curfew on Hamile and its surrounding communities from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am, effective November 3, 2026.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and use peaceful means to address their grievances.

A total ban has been placed on carrying arms, ammunition and offensive weapons, with offenders facing arrest and prosecution

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The government has imposed an 11-hour curfew on Hamile Township and its surrounding communities in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region, effective Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior, the curfew will run daily from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am.

The Minister for the Interior imposed the restriction on the advice of the National Security Council and through an Executive Instrument.

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Government has urged chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth and residents of the area to remain calm and exercise restraint amid the challenges confronting the community.

It also encouraged residents to use peaceful and non-violent means to express their grievances in order to help restore peace in the area.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed a total ban on the possession of arms, ammunition and other offensive weapons in Hamile and its surrounding communities.