Top 20 best football clubs in Africa: Latest Opta power rankings

Pyramids FC has surpassed Al Ahly to take top spot in Opta's latest African club rankings with an 83.1 rating. As the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage approaches, see where the continent's top 20 teams stand globally.

Pyramids lead Opta’s latest African club rankings, ahead of Al Ahly and Young Africans.

The rankings compare more than 13,500 men’s clubs worldwide using a rating system out of 100.

Several top-ranked African clubs are preparing for the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage.

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The rankings, last updated on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, give Pyramids a rating of 83.1, followed by Al Ahly on 82.8 and Young Africans on 81.1.

The latest assessment provides a continent-wide comparison of club strength, using a rating system that measures teams against thousands of other sides across the world. It also offers an indication of how African clubs are positioned globally as they prepare for the next phase of continental competition.

How Opta ranks football clubs

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The Opta Power Rankings assess the strength of more than 13,500 men's domestic teams worldwide, alongside more than 2,500 women's clubs.

Each team receives a rating on a scale of zero to 100, with the score reflecting its estimated playing strength relative to other clubs. This allows teams from different domestic leagues and competitions to be compared using the same model, rather than relying solely on league positions or trophy records.

CAF Champions League: Pyramids, Young Africans and Berkane in group-stage race

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TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Trophy

The latest rankings come as African clubs prepare for the 2026/27 CAF Champions League group stage, scheduled to begin on November 27.

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Pyramids, Young Africans and RS Berkane, who occupy three of the top four positions in the Opta African table, have all secured places in the 16-team group stage.

Pyramids have been drawn in Group D alongside Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman, Guinea’s Horoya AC and Morocco’s MAS de Fès. Young Africans will compete in Group B against Egypt’s Zamalek, Algeria’s MC Alger and Tunisia’s Club Africain.

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Berkane are in Group C with Tanzania’s Simba SC, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Cameroon’s Colombe Sportive.

One of the major developments ahead of the group stage was the elimination of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The South African club were knocked out by Angola’s Wiliete SC, who secured a historic place in the group stage after progressing on away goals. Sundowns are seventh in the Opta African rankings despite their early exit from the continental competition.

The 16 clubs have been divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals. The group stage will run through January 2027, with the final scheduled for May. CAF has confirmed that the eventual champions will receive US$6 million in prize money.

Top 20 best football clubs in Africa according to Opta

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