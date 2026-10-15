CAF increases annual funding by 33% to $700,000 for GFA and 53 other Associations

CAF has increased annual funding for its 54 member associations to up to $700,000, giving the Ghana Football Association more resources for football development.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 33% increase in annual financial support for its 54 member associations, raising the potential allocation to $700,000 per association.

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The decision, announced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe, represents an increase from the previous annual allocation of $525,000 and could provide the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with additional resources to develop football in the country.

The revised funding is part of CAF’s broader effort to strengthen football administration, improve financial sustainability, and support the development of the game across Africa.

CAF increases funding for Ghana FA and other associations.

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GFA

Under the revised funding structure, CAF’s annual financial support for its member associations has increased significantly since 2021.

The allocation has risen from $200,000 in 2021 to $400,000, then $525,000, and now up to $700,000. This represents a 250% increase compared with the 2021 figure.

The additional funding is intended to help national football associations strengthen their development programs, invest in youth and women’s football, improve governance and administration, and create more sustainable opportunities for players, coaches, and referees.

For the GFA, the increase could provide additional financial support for grassroots football, talent development, and the improvement of football structures across Ghana.

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However, the impact of the increased allocation will depend on how the resources are managed and invested in programs that benefit the game at all levels.

CAF increases funding for zonal unions and the African Clubs Association

The latest financial adjustments also cover CAF’s zonal unions and the African Clubs Association.

Annual funding for CAF’s zonal unions will increase by 20%, from $750,000 to $900,000.

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Meanwhile, the African Clubs Association will receive an increased allocation of $500,000, up from the previous $400,000.

The changes reflect CAF’s stated commitment to providing greater financial support to organizations involved in the administration and development of African football.

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Motsepe’s plan to strengthen African football

The increased allocations form part of the wider financial support strategy under CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the organization's Executive Committee.

The initiative is intended to help member associations improve their operations, strengthen development pathways, and build more competitive and financially sustainable football systems.

For Ghana, the additional funding could offer the GFA an opportunity to expand its development programs and strengthen its administrative structures.