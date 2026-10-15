Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s eldest son reportedly dies at 68

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, has reportedly died, according to Asaase News.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has reportedly died.

He was a journalist and former editor at Egypt’s Al-Ahram Weekly.

Details surrounding his reported death were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding his reported death, as well as details of funeral arrangements, were not immediately available as of Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Gamal was a journalist and political analyst who built much of his career in Egypt, serving as an editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language publication of the Egyptian media organisation Al-Ahram.

During his career, he wrote on international relations and political developments across Africa and the wider world, with particular attention to Pan-Africanism and the continent’s place in global affairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah

Born in Accra in 1958, he was the son of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Fathia Nkrumah, an Egyptian woman who married the former Ghanaian president. His family background reflected the historical links between Ghana and Egypt.

Gamal pursued his academic studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, where biographical accounts indicate that he obtained a doctorate in political science.

He spent more than 15 years working with Al-Ahram Weekly in Cairo, where he covered international issues and contributed analysis on African and Middle Eastern affairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah and his younger sister, Samia Nkrumah

His siblings also have links to Ghana’s political landscape. His younger sister, Samia Nkrumah, is a politician who previously represented Jomoro in Parliament and served as chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the political party founded by their father.

His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, is a writer and political activist based in Ghana.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana to independence in 1957, was a leading advocate of African unity and played a prominent role in the Pan-African movement.

Advertisement

Advertisement